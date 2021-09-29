Rock County courts
SCHYLER G. HENDRICKSON, 26, of 615 E. Centerway, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, one month jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
ANTHONY J. MCMILLEN, 18, of 312 S. First St., Evansville, misdemeanor entry into/onto building/construction site/room, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor theft of movable property, 18 months probation.
KENNY W. ROICE, 36, of 610 Linn St., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order, one month jail.
WILLIAM M. SWEENEY, 49, of 911 W. Madison Ave., Milton, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, 29 days jail with Huber and two years probation. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense dismissed but read into court record.
TRENTON A. TRACY, 22, of 2730 W. Wall St., Apt. 114, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, one month jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County courts
ADAM J. BARR, 35, of 2742 Main St. #110, East Troy, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, one month jail and 18 months probation. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense dismissed but read into court record.
WILLIAM R. BUDYCH, 53, of W4416 Laurel St., Lake Geneva, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor battery, 10 months jail with Huber and three years probation. Charges of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
LYNDON L. CASILLAS, 19, of N7026 Poplar Lane, Elkhorn, felony possess marijuana with intent, three years probation. Charge of misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
JOSHUA ENOS, 33, of 1212 Yoder Lane, Whitewater, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 20 days jail with Huber and two years probation. Charge of misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.
FRANK M. GENTILE, 19, of 1103 Pheasant Drive, Genoa City, felony possess marijuana with intent, two days jail and two years probation.
KIMBERLY K. MUCCI, 31, of 5414 Highway 11, Elkhorn, three counts felony bail jumping and misdemeanor retail theft, six months jail and three years probation. Charges of three counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.