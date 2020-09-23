Rock County courts
KRISTINA L. HANAMAN, 54, of 1645 S. Crosby Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor receiving or concealing stolen property, 60 days jail.
LUKE A. KASTEN, 30, of 2621 S. River Road Apt. 1, Janesville, felony hit and run involving great bodily harm, two years prison and two years extended supervision. Charge of felony first degrees reckless injury dismissed but read into court record.
CHRISTIAN S. KLAPPER, 24, of 1936 N. Highway 104, Albany, charges of felony first degree child sex assault and two counts felony possession of child pornography dismissed but read into court record.
TYLER L. KNAPP, 25, of 3714 Stuart St., Janesville, charges of misdemeanor operating while revoked and four counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
RAMON E. MORENO JR., 35, of 202 N. Palm St. Lower, Janesville, two counts felony bail jumping, four years probation. Charges of felony stalking and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
ADRIEENE Y. NOLAN, 24, of 1343 Terapin Trail, Janesville, misdemeanor theft of movable property, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor credit card fraudulent use dismissed but read into court record.
TYLER J. OLSON, 27, of 4131 Cobblestone Lane, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, five days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
STACY R. PAUL, 40, of 1426 Mole, Janesville, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor credit card fraudulent use, three years jail.
ASHLEY A. PETERSON, 30, of 6219 S. Highway 51 #99, Janesville, felony attempt to disarm a peace officer, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, six months jail with Huber and two years probation. Charges of felony strangulation and suffocation, seven counts felony bail jumping, misdemeanor battery, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor resisting an officer, misdemeanor hit and run, misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
ELISEO A. RAMIREZ, 33, 103 S. Academy St. Upper, Janesville, misdemeanor theft of movable property and misdemeanor criminal trespass to dwelling, two years probation. Charge of felony burglary of building or dwelling dismissed but read into court record.
MALIJAH A. ROBERTSON, 21, of 1027 Jerome Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor theft of movable property, two counts misdemeanor credit card fraudulent use and misdemeanor obstructing an officer, 18 months probation.
DANIEL E. SCHQULST JR., 23, of 18 Broadway St. Apt. 16, Edgerton, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 90 days jail with Huber and one year probation.
DEWAYNE E. WIGGINS, 50, of 1025 N. Washington St., Janesville, felony escape criminal arrest, misdemeanor retail theft and misdemeanor obstructing an officer, 135 days jail and one year probation.
MELISSA E. WILKINSON, 38, of 339 N. Walnut St., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 30 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County courts
MATTHEW D. FISCHBACH, 18, of 319 Walworth St., Lake Geneva, three counts misdemeanor computer message threaten/obscenity, two years probation.
JOHNATHON D. GARCIA, 27, of 652 E. Geneva St., Delavan, felony possession of marijuana with intent, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, two counts misdemeanor operating while revoked, and three counts misdemeanor bail jumping, 45 days jail with Huber and three years probation.
NATHANIEL D. GENTELE, 31, of 2161 Hillcrest Drive, East Troy, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense and misdemeanor bail jumping, 30 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
JEREMY J. HANSON, 34, of 423 E. First Ave. Apt. 3, Elkhorn, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 90 days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
LEROY A. LANDWER, 67, of 818 Williams St., Lake Geneva, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, one year jail with Huber and three years probation. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense dismissed but read into court record.
ZAKURY R. PIANTINO, 19, of W8816 Hickory Road, Delavan, felony manufacture/deliver cocaine, felony manufacture/deliver marijuana, felony manufacture/deliver designer drugs, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, one year jail with Huber and five years probation. Charges of three counts felony manufacture/deliver designer drugs, felony manufacture/deliver cocaine, three counts felony maintain drug trafficking place and two counts felony bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
SCOTT R. REICH, 63, of N7435 Linden Drive, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 90 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.
STEPHEN M. THUNE, 34, of 451 Sylvan Drive, Fontana, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 60 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
KURT C. YOUNG, 51, of Elkhorn, felony sex registry violation, two years prison and one year extended supervision.