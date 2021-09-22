JOHN P. DAVIES, 43, of 600 S. Fremont St., felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, 29 days jail with Huber and two years probation. Charges of misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of marijuana dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County
JOSE DE JESUS ACEVEDO, 28, OF 7255 Lawton Ave., Lake Geneva, misdemeanor operating while revoked, misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court record and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping, 20 days jail with Huber. Charges of two counts misdemeanor operating while revoked, misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
LYRIC G. CASILLAS, 23, of 70 Franklin St., Delavan, two counts resisting or obstructing an officer and misdemeanor possession of cocaine/coca, two months jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
JAMES M. DONAHUE, 54, of 112 S. Wisconsin St. 103, Elkhorn, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, three months jail with Huber and one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
HERMAN C. FUNK, 39, of 706 Faryl Ave. 6, Delavan, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, three months jail with Huber and one year probation.
JOHN P. KONRATH, 61, of N1655 Elm St., Lake Geneva, felony possession of narcotic drugs, five days jail with Huber and 18 months probation.
ASHLEY M. MATTINGLY, 34, of W5670 School Road, Walworth, felony possession of narcotic drugs, felony bail jumping and two counts misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia, one year jail and four years probation.
MARK J. PERRY, 49, of 1210 Anthony Ave., Apt. 5, Janesville, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years probation.
RYAN S. TURNER, 30, of 904 Wallis Ave., Delavan, misdemeanor bail jumping, one year probation.
