Rock County

DAVION A. ADAMS STREIFF, 22, of 1040 Tripoli Road, Janesville, felony first degree recklessly endangering safety and felony strangulation and suffocation, four years prison and four years extended supervision. Charges of felony receiving stolen property, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor carry concealed weapon dismissed but read into court record.