Rock County
DAVION A. ADAMS STREIFF, 22, of 1040 Tripoli Road, Janesville, felony first degree recklessly endangering safety and felony strangulation and suffocation, four years prison and four years extended supervision. Charges of felony receiving stolen property, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor carry concealed weapon dismissed but read into court record.
CODY W. BRIGGS, 23, of 1265 S. Walnut St., Janesville, two counts felony second degree sexual assault of child, nine months jail with Huber and five years probation.
ADRIENNE N. BRUEGGER, 43, of 2202 W. Burbank Ave., Janesville, felony deliver illegal articles to inmate, one year probation.
BRENDAN D. DALY, 39, of 620 Lincoln St., Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct and three counts misdemeanor bail jumping, one year jail with Huber and three years probation. Charges of misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, misdemeanor operating while revoked and 15 counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
BRODIE J. DUNCAN, 18, of 2206 Pierce St., Janesville, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, four months jail with Huber and 18 months probation. Charge of felony strangulation and suffocation dismissed but read into court record.
ANDREW T. FECHTER, 27, of 302 Quigley St., Edgerton, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
TYRONE Z. GIBSON JR., 24, of 3704 Stuart St., Apt. 5, Janesville, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor violate/harassment restraining order, 23 days jail and one year probation.
ZACHARY C. GOTH, 34, of 4544 E. Highway 14, Janesville, charge of misdemeanor knowingly violate a domestic abuse order dismissed but read into court record.
CHRISTOPHER M. HEBBLE, 48, of 1608 Peterson Ave., Janesville, felony burglary-building or dwelling, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor theft of movable property and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping, three years prison, three years extended supervision, nine months jail with Huber and three years probation. Charges of felony burglary-building or dwelling, misdemeanor theft of movable property and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
ALEXIS P. HILL, 23, of 302 Saint Lawrence Ave., Apt. 5, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 45 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
LYLE C. JESSIE, 32, of 208 N. Main St., Apt. 518, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, three months jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense, misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia and two counts misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
EVAN D. PHONESAVANH, misdemeanor possess dangerous weapon and misdemeanor carry concealed weapon, 18 months probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
RICKEY L. STEPHENSON, 35, of 5827 N. Jones Drive, Milton, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation.
ZACHARY P. TERPSTRA, 31, of 630 Monroe St., Apt. 2, Janesville, felony vehicle operator flee/elude office and felony possession of narcotic drugs, one year prison and two years extended supervision. Charge of misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
AARON T. THOMPSON, 35, of 415 S. Fremont St., Janesville, felony second degree recklessly endangering safety, two years probation and three years extended supervision. Charges of felony hit and run-involve injury and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County
SCOTT C. BATRA, 49, of N7545 Esker Court, Whitewater, felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content, misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order, six years and six months prison and five years extended supervision.
GIOVANNI C. BERNSTORFF, 23, OF 714 Faryl Ave. 3, Delavan, felony possess marijuana with intent, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and two counts misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, six months jail with Huber and three years probation. Charges of felony possess psilocin with intent and felony bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
KATHRYN BRAYER, 46, of 751 Walworth St., Unit 103, Genoa City, charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
JAMIE R. BUTZLAFF, 23, of 723 W. Ladd Lane, Edgerton, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor criminal damage to property, two months jail with Huber and two years probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
CRISTIAN O. GOMEZ, 17, of 20 N. Wisconsin St., 6, Darien, felony possession marijuana with intent and felony bail jumping, two months jail with Huber and three years probation. Charges of felony possess psilocin with intent, felony possess marijuana with intent and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
AVELINO M. ROQUE, 31, of 928 W. Highland St., Whitewater, felony misappropriate ID info-obtain money, three months jail with Huber and three years probation. Charge of misdemeanor possession of cocaine/coca dismissed but read into court record.
HECTOR L. MIRANDA JR., 34, of 527 Autumn Drive, 205, Delavan, felony escape-criminal arrest, felony manufacture/deliver non-narcotics and misdemeanor criminal damage to property, three years prison, three years extended supervision and three years probation.
JORDAN M. OLSON, 29, of 538 S. River St., Janesville, misdemeanor retail theft, 80 days jail.