Rock County courts
JOSEPH B. FRANK JR., 29, of 411 S. Harmony Drive, Janesville, four counts misdemeanor intent/transfer obscene item/minor second offense, three years probation. Charges of five counts felony possession of child pornography dismissed.
CHARLES E. JANES, 47, of 242 Depot St., Footville, misdemeanor operate firearm while intoxicated, one year probation.
ERIC M. MONGEON, 35, of 6219 S. Highway 51, Lot 1130, Janesville, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, two years probation. Charges of two counts felony second degree sexual assault of child dismissed but read into court record.
JOEL C. MUENCHOW, 54, of N307 Pottawatomi Trail, Milton, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, one year jail and three years probation. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense dismissed but read into court record.
RYAN J. MUTCHLER, 28, of 1301 E. MH Townline Road, Milton, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, one year probation.
SHANNON R. PATTERSON, 35, of 3724 Curry Lane, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense and felony bail jumping, one year prison and one year extended supervision. Charges of felony strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor possession of cocaine/coca, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor criminal damage to property dismissed but read into court record.
DAKOTA R. POTTS, 20, of 432 N. Palm St., Janesville, felony second degree sexual assault of child, six years prison and nine years extended supervision.
LAURA N. SMITH, 42, of 2100 Purple Aster Lane, Janesville, felony possession of heroin with intent, three years probation. Charge of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
ROSS A. D. WEST, 26, of 1847 Garden Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense and two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 90 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor criminal damage to property dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County courts
MIGUEL J. HANSEN, 38, of N6754 University Road, Elkhorn, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, one year prison and three years extended supervision. Charge of felony possession of narcotic drugs dismissed but read into court record.
RAMSSES LOPEZ, 22, of 1227 W. Peninsula Lane, Whitewater, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.