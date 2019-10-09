Rock County courts

BENJAMIN R. BELLAMY JR., 31, of 3732 Lamancha Drive Apt. 6, Janesville, felony possession of cocaine with intent, one year jail with Huber and five years’ probation. Charges of felony maintain drug trafficking place, felony possession of marijuana, two counts felony neglecting a child, misdemeanor possess/illegally obtained prescription, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor neglecting a child dismissed but read into court record.

NATHAN L. BOLTON, 30, of 747 Kellogg Ave. Apt. 8, Janesville, felony forgery-uttering, felony second degree recklessly endangering safety, felony possession of heroin with intent, two counts felony bail-jumping and misdemeanor receiving or concealing stolen property, one year jail with Huber and five years’ probation. Charges of felony take and drive vehicle without consent, misdemeanor theft of movable property and misdemeanor criminal trespass to dwelling dismissed but read into court record.

CODEY A. CHAMBERLAIN, 27, of 1723 Ontario Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years’ probation. Charge of felony third degree sexual assault dismissed.

JESUS I. HERRERA, 34, of 207 Ravine St., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, six months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed.

DUANE A. HUBER, 64, of 1510 Anthony Ave., Janesville, felony first degree sexual assault of child, seven years prison. Charges of four counts felony first degree sexual assault of child and misdemeanor exposing genitals to child dismissed.

DENARAH D.A. KITZMAN, 24, of 621 S. Locust St., Janesville, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct and four counts misdemeanor bail-jumping, three years’ probation.

AUSTIN K. LEVITSKI, 22, of 609 Harding St., Janesville, felony possession of narcotic drugs, misdemeanor possess/illegally obtained prescription, two counts misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor retail theft, one year jail and three years’ probation.

PERRY D. LUCCHESI TARTER, 28, OF 6219 s. Highway 51, Lot 194, Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.

KIMBERLY J. MCKIBBEN, 60, of 1357 S. Emerald Grove Road, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, five days jail. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.

TYLER D. MILLER, 30, of 1232 Putnam Ave., Janesville, felony retail theft, three years’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor retail theft and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

BRIAN R. OLSON, 28, of 1326 Beloit Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor obstructing an officer, one year probation.

BRIANNA M. RAICHE, 17, of 222 N. Franklin St. Apt. 306, Janesville, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor resisting an officer and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, two years’ probation. Charges of seven counts felony bail-jumping and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

KENYON J. ROSS, 38, of 2700 W. Wall St. #211, Janesville, misdemeanor battery, two years’ prison and one year extended supervision. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

BENJAMIN R. SUMPTER, 26, of 4220 Tanglewood Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor operate with restricted controlled substance, five days jail with Huber.

KAUWANSA WILLIS, 31, of 1510 Ravine St., Janesville, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 90 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.

EDIN R. ZAVALA-BARDALES, 21, of 120 St. Lawrence Ave. #222, Janesville, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years’ probation. Charge of felony strangulation and suffocation dismissed but read into court record.

Walworth County courts

SHAWN M. BRADY, 24, of W3219 S. Lakeshore Drive, Lake Geneva, felony possession of marijuana and felony bail-jumping, one year probation. Charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

MICHAEL R. CADD, 21, of 5829 McWilliam Lane, Milton, felony drive or operate vehicles without consent, 18 months prison and 18 months extended supervision. Charge of misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.

RICHARD R. HERRERA, 34, of N3198 Robin St., Lake Geneva, felony possession of marijuana, nine months jail with Huber and 18 months’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

CATHLENE J. JENSEN-WEISS, 55, of N930 Iris Ave., Genoa City, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 90 days jail with Huber and one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.

JORDAN R. LOCKHART, 28, of N6063 Spruce Drive, Elkhorn, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail-jumping, nine months jail with Huber and two years’ probation.

MATTHEW J. STOVICH, 35, of 137 East St., Lake Geneva, three counts forgery-uttering and felony possession of marijuana, two years prison, two years extended supervision and three years’ probation. Charge of felony forgery-uttering found not guilty at trial.