Rock County courts

LANCE E. BICE, 34, of 706 E. Derek Woods Drive, Edgerton, two counts misdemeanor battery, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor obstructing an officer, three years’ probation. Charge of felony substantial battery-intend bodily harm dismissed but read into court record.

ASHLEY A. CLARK, 36, of 1635 S. Crosby Ave., Janesville, charges of misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

BRITTANY J. COLLINS, 30, of 2202 W. Fifth Ave., Brodhead, misdemeanor retail theft, misdemeanor obtain prescription drug with fraud and misdemeanor bail-jumping, 90 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor retail theft dismissed but read into court record.

CEGAN D. FIELD, 25, of 505 Margate Drive, Janesville, three counts misdemeanor fourth degree sexual assault, three years’ probation. Charge of felony second degree sexual assault of child dismissed.

JASON A. MUENCHOW, 50, of N307 Potawotamie Trail, Milton, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 8 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.

LEVI H. NASH, 23, of 200 E. Highway 14, c/o Rock County Jail, Janesville, felony take and drive vehicle without consent, misdemeanor theft of movable property and misdemeanor bail-jumping, nine months jail with Huber and three years’ probation.

WILLIAM F. STARKS JR., 26, of 853 Walker St., Janesville, misdemeanor computer message-threaten/obscenity, one year probation.

KATRINA D. THOMPSON, 35, of 305 S. Pontiac Drive, Janesville, felony vehicle operator flee/elude officer, one year jail with Huber.

METH THONG, 38, of 556 S. Main St. Apt. 1, Janesville, misdemeanor bail-jumping, 60 days jail and one year probation. Charge of felony fail/report to county jail dismissed.

Walworth County courts

STEVEN FLETCHER, 58, of W878 Miramar Drive, East Troy, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 15 days jail with Huber and 18 months’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed.

JASON W. KASTEN, 35, of 8 W. Court St. D, Elkhorn, misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, 45 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

EMILY A. MORRIS, 26, of 12705 E. Minkey Road, Darien Township, misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor bail-jumping, 15 days jail.

MIGUEL A. RODRIGUEZ, 22, of N3307 Hickory Road, Lake Geneva, felony strangulation and suffocation, 10 days jail with Huber and three years’ probation. Charges of misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

MICHAEL W. SOUTHWORTH, 53, of W1276 Poinsetta Road, Genoa City, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 15 days jail with Huber and 18 months’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.

TYLER G. STACK, 27, of 27 E. Highway 11 #5614, Elkhorn, charge of felony disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.