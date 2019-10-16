Rock County courts

KALEB G. BIERMAN, 24, of 927 Glen St., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 30 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.

JAMES W. BURCHARD, 57, of 1115 S. Dickey Road, Brodhead, felony operating while intoxicated fifth or sixth offense, three years prison and three years extended supervision. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fifth or sixth offense dismissed but read into court record.

CHRISTINA M. CARTWRIGHT, 50, of 333 N. High St., Janesville, felony second degree reckless injury, 36 months’ probation. Charge of felony first degree reckless injury dismissed but read into court record.

LEONARD C. CUSIC, 45, of 1930 E. Racine St. Apt. 200, Janesville, felony escape-criminal arrest, two years prison and two years extended supervision.

BRADLEY A. DUNCAN, 20, of 2206 Pierce St., Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 30 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.

ELIJAH T. GORECKI, 25, of 4324 Tomahowk Lane, Janesville, misdemeanor operate with restricted controlled substance second offense, six months jail with Huber. Charge of forfeiture operating while intoxicated first offense dismissed but read into court record.

ZACHARY C. GOTH, 31, of 1503 Lowell St., Janesville, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, misdemeanor knowingly violate domestic abuse order-temporary restraining order, two counts misdemeanor contact after domestic abuse arrest, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and three counts misdemeanor bail jumping, nine months jail and four years’ probation. Charges of misdemeanor criminal damage to property, misdemeanor knowingly violate domestic abuse order-temporary restraining order, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor resisting an officer and 32 counts misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

LEONARD M. GRUNDY, 29, of 3101 Village Court #4, Janesville, misdemeanor possession of cocaine, 30 days jail. Charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana dismissed but read into court record.

BROOKE L. GUENTHER, 22, of 2137 S. Walnut St., Janesville, felony burglary of building or dwelling, felony misappropriate ID info-obtain money, three counts felony bail-jumping, two counts misdemeanor theft of movable property, misdemeanor resisting an officer, misdemeanor possession of cocaine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor bail-jumping, two years and six months prison, two years extended supervision and three years’ probation. Charges of two counts felony misappropriate ID info-obtain money, six counts felony bail-jumping and two counts misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

DAMEN S. HUME, 25, of 1039 Jerome Ave., Janesville, two counts misdemeanor criminal damage to property, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail-jumping, three years’ probation. Charges of misdemeanor criminal damage to property, misdemeanor criminal trespass to dwelling and two count, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

HUNTER A. JASS, 19, of 1215 W. Court St., Janesville, two counts felony burglary of building or dwelling, two years prison, four years extended supervision and three years’ probation. Charges of felony theft of movable property, felony burglary of building or dwelling and five counts misdemeanor theft of movable property dismissed but read into court record.

LAUREN D. JESKE, 18, of 814 W. Van Buren St., Janesville, felony bail-jumping, two years prison and three years extended supervision. Charges of felony bail-jumping and misdemeanor obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.

MARQUETIS D. MCGUIRE, 33, of 756 W. Happy Hallow Road, Janesville, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor contact after domestic abuse arrest, 10 days jail with Huber and two years’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

ISAIAH M. MONOSSO, 17, of 4700 Highway 14 #6, Janesville, charges of felony prisoner throw/expel bodily substance, felony battery by prisoners, four counts felony bail-jumping, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor criminal damage to property dismissed but read into court record.

TASHA M. SANGER, 36, of 399 Edgerton Road, Edgerton, felony hit and run-involving injury and felony misappropriate ID info-avoid penalty, 36 months’ probation. Charge of felony bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

ALEXANDER C. SCHENCK, 27, of 61 Lapidary Lane, Janesville, misdemeanor resisting and officer and misdemeanor criminal damage to property, 10 months jail with Huber.

ANTHONY M. ST. CLAIR, 42, no fixed address, Janesville, felony second degree sexual assault of child and felony sex offender-fail to provide information, seven years and six months prison and seven years and six months extended supervision. Charge of two counts felony sex offender-fail to update info dismissed but read into court record.

MARVIN T. STEWART, 50, of 719 Kellogg Ave. Apt. #6, Janesville, misdemeanor sex with child age 16 or older, six months jail with Huber.

ROLANDO C. VALADEZ, 33, of 430 N. River Road, Janesville, two counts misdemeanor theft-business setting, 30 days jail and one year probation. Charge of felony theft of movable property dismissed but read into court record.

ISAIAH S. WASHINGTON, 20, of 3206 Canterbury Lane, Janesville, felony theft of movable property, felony burglary of building or dwelling, misdemeanor theft of movable property and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, three years prison, two years extended supervision, on year jail with Huber and one year probation.

Walworth County courts

JENNIFER L. BLITS, 31, of W822 Eau Claire Road, Genoa City, charge of misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

KEVIN J. BORRMANN, 19, of W5661 Babcock Road, Elkhorn, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year jail with Huber and one year probation.

JASMANI B. HERNANDEZ, 20, of 1112 S. Wells #4, Lake Geneva, charge of misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

MICHAEL A. LEWIS, 21, of 274 S. Wright St. Apt. #A, Delavan, felony escape-criminal arrest, three years’ probation.

COLIN C. MURRAY, 33, of 2568 Honey Creek Circle #331, East Troy, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 90 days jail with Huber and 18 months’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.

JESUS RODRIGUEZ JR., 26, of 138 Carlson Drive, Darien, misdemeanor operating while revoked, three days jail.

DERICK E. VORPAGEL, 43, of 473 E. Geneva St. Lot 17, of Elkhorn, charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.