Rock County courts

STEVE M. HARRIEL, 46, of 312 S. River Road, Janesville, misdemeanor possession of cocaine, one year probation.

DARYL L. HENDERSON JR., 34, of 832 Ansley Ave., Milton, felony possession of narcotic drugs, nine months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

AARON J. HOFFMASTER, 30, of 408 Wuthering Hills, Janesville, felony manufacture/deliver cocaine and felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, six months jail with Huber and four years’ probation. Charges of two counts felony manufacture/deliver cocaine and misdemeanor possession of cocaine dismissed but read into court record.

TONY A. JACKSON JR., 38, of 116 N. Pine St., Janesville, felony disorderly conduct and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, two years’ probation.

JEFFERY D. KEENA, 56, of 2718 Mt. Zion Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor operate firearm while intoxicated, two years’ probation.

AMBER J. PETERSON, 31, of 1524 E. Racine St., Apt. 26, Janesville, two counts misdemeanor theft of movable property, misdemeanor credit card-fraudulent use and misdemeanor bail-jumping, 90 days jail with Huber and two years’ probation. Charges of eight counts misdemeanor credit card-fraudulent use dismissed but read into court record.

SHANE T. PLOOF, 19, of 214 ½ S. Pearl St., Janesville, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, 30 days jail with Huber and two years’ probation. Charge of felony battery or threat to judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer dismissed but read into court record.

EDMUND J. REETZ, 39, of 11 Mildred Ave., Edgerton, two counts felony burglary of building or dwelling and felony bail-jumping, two years prison, three years extended supervision, on year jail and five years’ probation. Charges of two counts felony bail-jumping, two counts misdemeanor criminal damage to property and three counts misdemeanor theft of movable property dismissed but read into court record.

KIM N. RHOADES, 50, of 3021 Palmer Drive, Apt. 5, Janesville, misdemeanor retail theft and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation.

ALEXANDER R. ROENNEBURG, 30, of 99 Goede Road, Edgerton, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, misdemeanor hit and run and four counts misdemeanor bail-jumping, one year jail with Huber and two years’ probation. Charges of felony second degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.

LARRY M. SMITH, 31, of 2509 Clover Lane, Janesville, four counts felony manufacture/deliver cocaine and two counts felony bail-jumping, seven years prison, six years extended supervision and three years’ probation. Charges of two counts felony manufacture/deliver cocaine, felony manufacture/deliver marijuana, felony possession of cocaine with intent, felony possession of marijuana, two counts felony bail-jumping and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

STACY L. SMOOT, 42, of 1906 N. Washington, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated with minor passenger, five days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content with minor passenger dismissed.

JAIME TLASECA, 39, of 136 Beloit St. #2, Walworth, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense and misdemeanor possession of cocaine, 45 days jail with Huber and two years’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed. Charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana dismissed but read into court record.

MICHAEL D. TRACY JR., 38, of 620 E. Saint Mary St., Apt. 210, Milton, two counts misdemeanor computer message-threaten/injury or harm, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor obstructing an officer and misdemeanor bail-jumping, three years’ probation. Charge of felony drive or operate vehicle without consent, misdemeanor computer message-threaten/injury or harm and misdemeanor resisting/failing to stop dismissed but read into court record.

MONTREL C. ZINN, 28, of 2519 N. Lexington Drive, Janesville, felony strangulation and suffocation, one year prison and one year extended supervision. Charges of misdemeanor criminal damage to property, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, and misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.

Walworth County courts

CARLY P. DESSENT, 24, of N7007 Sycamore Lane, Elkhorn, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense and misdemeanor bail-jumping, 75 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense and two counts misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.

DALE R. HENNING, 60, of no fixed address, Lyons, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year jail with Huber and two years’ probation.

MICHAEL R. KOERNER, 33, of 2330 State Road 120, Mt. Zion House, Lake Geneva, two counts misdemeanor retail theft, two years prison, one year extended supervision, 60 days jail with Huber and two years’ probation.

TYLAH K.M. LESPERANCE, 20, of 342 N. Jefferson St., Whitewater, misdemeanor operating without valid license and misdemeanor bail-jumping, 30 days jail. Charge of misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

BRADLEY M. MAINOCK, 20, of 402 Lord St., Edgerton, felony possession of marijuana with intent, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

LIDA N. MARKOVIC, 49, of 1611 Hiawatha Drive, Delavan, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 180 days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense and misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

MARK W. MCDONALD, 60, of 221 W. Winsor St., Elkhorn, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, two counts felony bail-jumping and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, 18 months prison, three years extended supervision, 90 days jail and three years’ probation. Charges of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense, four counts felony bail-jumping, misdemeanor refuse/comply rabies quarantine order and two counts misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

JOSE A. MORALES, 41, of 494 W. Whitewater St., Whitewater, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor battery, 30 days jail with Huber and two years’ probation. Charge of felony substantial battery-intend bodily harm dismissed but read into court record.