Rock County courts

NOAH J. ALSTEEN, 37, of 4031 Tisbury, Janesville, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years’ probation. Charges of felony battery or threat to judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer and misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.

JOHN M. BAILEY, 56, of 1900 Center Ave., Janesville, two counts misdemeanor retail theft, on year probation. Charges of two counts misdemeanor retail theft and misdemeanor criminal damage to property dismissed but read into court record.

HEATHER S. BEINEMA, 40, of 112 N. Washington, Janesville, misdemeanor battery, one year probation.

DANIELLE M. BLAZIER, 32, of 1007 Sue Lane, Milton, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 120 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.

MYLA D. BRAXTON, 21, of 113 Franklin St., c/o Alice Vitssette, Janesville, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, on year probation. Charges of misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

JACOB D. BROWN, 26, of 1727 Hoover St., Janesville, misdemeanor violate/harassment restraining order and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation.

COLLIN D. CHURCH, 27, of 1135 S. Grant Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 18 months’ probation.

KEEGAN D. CONSTABLE, 20, of 704 Milwaukee St. #1, Clinton, felony theft of movable property, three years’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.

CURTIS N. HAHN, 54, of 425 S. Jackson St. Apt. B, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense and two counts misdemeanor obstructing an officer, two years prison, two years extended supervision and 10 days jail. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.

JODY L. HANSON, 53, of 502 ½ S. Franklin, Janesville, two counts felony vehicle operator flee/elude officer, felony bail-jumping and misdemeanor retail theft, three years’ probation.

STEVEN J. HATHAWAY, 58, of 3808 N.W. River Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 30 days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense and misdemeanor resisting an officer dismissed but read into court record.

JOHN E. HERMAN, 49, of 6219 S. Highway 51 #271, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 90 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.

ERIC D. KRUCKENBERG, 31, of 522 S. Blackhawk St., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 90 days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense and misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

KATIE M. LIVINGSTON, 31, of 1118 E. Racine St., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 10 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.

DUSTIN D. PIPPENGER, 22, of 2023 W. State St., Janesville, two counts misdemeanor battery, two years’ probation. Charges of felony intimidate victim/threaten force, misdemeanor theft of movable property and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

SHAD A. RELERFORD, 28, of 225 Milton Ave. Apt. 1D, Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor resisting an officer, 18 months’ probation. Charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

DONALD S. SHANNON, 43, of 1937 Alden Road Apt. E, Janesville, felony possession of firearm, 60 days jail with Huber and three years’ probation. Charges of misdemeanor carry concealed weapon and misdemeanor operate firearm while intoxicated dismissed but read into court record.

ARYA SHARIFI, 26, of 306 Country View Court, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 30 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed.

ATTICUS M. SMITH, 27, of 628 S. Jackson, Upper, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 120 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed.

AARON T. THOMPSON, 32, of 1231 Conde St., Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, one year prison and two years extended supervision.

CHRISTOPHER L. THORLAND JR., 20, of 113 E. Main St., Apt. 2, Evansville, two counts felony second degree recklessly endangering safety, felony attempt battery to law enforcement officer, three counts misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, one year jail and four years’ probation. Charges of felony strangulation and suffocation, five counts felony bail-jumping, two counts misdemeanor criminal damage to property, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor obstructing an officer and misdemeanor resisting an officer dismissed but read into court record.

ISAIAH T. USHER, 25, of 309 E. Memorial Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor bail-jumping, six months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

MICHAEL A. YOUNG, 45, of 203 W. Sunnylane Road, Janesville, four counts misdemeanor credit card-fraudulent use, nine months jail.

Walworth County courts

CRAIG G. HAMACHEK, 39, of W1207 Arbutus Road, Genoa City, misdemeanor battery, 30 days jail with Huber and two years’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

JAMES D. HIGHLAND, 41, of 528 Haskins St., Lake Geneva, two counts misdemeanor bail-jumping, nine months and 21 months jail with Huber and four years’ probation. Charges of misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

ADAM A. LARSON, 51, of 425 E. First Ave. #1, Elkhorn, misdemeanor resisting an officer and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year jail with Huber and two years’ probation.

JUNE R. LOCK, 20, of 215 Turtle Creek Drive #3, Delavan, misdemeanor hit and run, 20 days jail with Huber.

HUNTER S. PETERSON, 24, of 132 A. W. Main St., Whitewater, felony manufacture/deliver marijuana, 90 days jail with Huber and three years’ probation. Charges of two counts felony manufacture/deliver marijuana dismissed but read into court record.

MATTHEW PIERSON, 19, of W7955 Creek Road 657, Delavan, charges of felony bail-jumping, misdemeanor carry concealed weapon and misdemeanor possession of marijuana dismissed but read into court record.

SONYA R. SHOSIE, 31, of 824 Williams St. Upper, Lake Geneva, felony possession of marijuana, seven months jail. Charges of felony possession of amphetamine/LSD/psilocin and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

SAMUEL W. SLATTERY, 36, of 328 N. Broad St., Elkhorn, charge of felony bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

ROBERT S. TURNER, 22, of 904 Wallis Ave., Delavan Township, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 20 days jail with Huber and two years’ probation. Charge of felony manufacture/deliver marijuana dismissed but read into court record.

MARCO A. WENCE, 42, of 472 S. Ventura Lane, Whitewater, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 95 days jail with Huber and one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.

SERGIO ZUNIGA-GARCIA, 44, of 218 S. Prairie St., Whitewater, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 18 months’ jail with Huber and 18 months’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.