Rock County courts
MELISSA A. BERAN, 37, of 2926 Highway 51 Apt. 2, Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping, 18 months probation. Charges of misdemeanor resisting an officer and misdemeanor criminal trespass to dwelling dismissed but read into court record.
THOMAS W. CASEY, 49, of 3724 Stuart St., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, two weeks jail with Huber and two years probation. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.
REGINALD T. COLE, 51, of 200 E. Highway 14, c/o Rock County Jail, Janesville, three counts felony manufacture/deliver cocaine, felony possession of narcotic drugs and felony vehicle operator flee/elude officer, three years and six months prison, two years and six months extended supervision and three years probation. Charges of felony possession of cocaine/coca, misdemeanor obstructing an officer and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
JASON L. DIECE, 37, of 1156 Hoover St., Janesville, felony bail jumping, 30 months probation.
MARK D. ERICKSON, 58, of 571 N. Pine St., Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, six months jail and three years probation. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense dismissed but read into court record.
LATOYA S. FRANKLIN COOPER, 38, of 718 Miller Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor resisting an officer and misdemeanor bail jumping, two years probation. Charges of misdemeanor hit and run, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
OTIS HOWARD III, 48, of P.O. Box 1291, Janesville, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct and three counts misdemeanor bail jumping, one year probation.
VANCE K. HULL, 56m if 23 S, Pine St., Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, six months jail with Huber and three years probation. Charges of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense and felony threat to law enforcement officer dismissed but read into court record.
DAWN M. KUENNEN, 58, of 301 S. Randall Ave., Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated seventh offense, three years prison and three years extended supervision. Charges of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content seventh offense, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.
LANDRY W. LOFTUS, 61, of 1023 Tolman St., Lake Geneva, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, two months jail and three years probation. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense dismissed but read into court record.
JOHN R. MATZKE, 24, of 3805 Bryn Mawr, Janesville, felony possession of narcotic drugs, felony retail theft, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 10 months jail with Huber and three years probation. Charge of felony possession of narcotic drugs, felony attempt escape-criminal arrest and misdemeanor operate with restricted controlled substance second offense dismissed but read into court record.
AUSTIN T. MEYERS, 22, of 1716 Arbutus St., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 10 days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
SAMUEL J. PITCHER, 19, of 222 S. Osbourne Ave., Janesville, felony possess firearm by convicted felon, felony possession of marijuana, two counts felony bail jumping and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, one year jail with Huber and five years probation. Charges of felony possession of marijuana, five counts felony bail jumping, misdemeanor operate with restricted controlled substance second offense and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
JEREMY D. PRINKEY, 43, of 425 Harding St., Janesville, charges of felony disorderly conduct-domestic abuse repeater, felony threat to law enforcement officer, 11 counts felony bail jumping, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor resisting an officer dismissed but read into court record.
LONNIE B. STOKER JR., 47, of 1508 Myra Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years probation.
Walworth County courts
HECTOR C. ARANDA, 19, of N2020 County H #322, Lake Geneva, charges of felony false imprisonment, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
KIRK W. CARPENTER, 42, of 216 S. Third St., Delavan, misdemeanor battery, nine months jail with Huber and 18 months probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
SHELLY M. CHISAMORE, 52, of 210 Park Ave., Sharon, three counts misdemeanor theft in business setting, three months jail with Huber and two years probation. Charge of felony theft in business setting dismissed but read into court record.
DOUGLAS L. CONE, 50, of W7576 Ethelyn Drive, Delavan, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping, six months jail with Huber.
JACQUELINE C. GUDINO, 31, of 2407 Orchard Drive, Delavan, felony misappropriate ID info—avoid penalty and two counts felony bail jumping, seven days jail and three years probation. Charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possess/illegally obtained prescription and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
JENNIFER L. LEIN, 34, of 1327 W. Main St. Apt. #1, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 30 days jail with Huber.