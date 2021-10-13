Rock County
ISAAC V. ANDERSON SR., 27, of 1253 N. Martin Road, Janesville, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct and three counts misdemeanor bail jumping, 45 days jail. Charges of two counts misdemeanor criminal damage to property, misdemeanor theft of movable property, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
KEITH E. CRUTCHFIELD JR., 40, of 405 Cross St., Clinton, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated with minor passenger second offense, seven months jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content with minor passenger second offense and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
CECIL A. FRANKLIN, 41, of 1426 Randall Ave., Apt. 3, Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor obstructing an officer, one month jail.
DAEQUAN I. HANNA, 18, of 546 S. Jackson St., Janesville, misdemeanor theft of movable property, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor criminal damage to property dismissed but read into court record.
RONNIE V. HARRISON, 33, of 101 S. Academy St., Janesville, misdemeanor theft of movable property and misdemeanor battery, two months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
CHRISTOPHER M. HARTKE, 51, of 1336 Laramie Lane, Janesville, misdemeanor hit and run, one month jail.
ROGER H. JEWELL, 34, of 2215 First St., Apt. 201, Monroe, felony second degree sexual assault of child, one year jail with Huber and five years probation. Charge of felony exposing genitals/pubic area/intimate parts to a child dismissed but read into court record.
CANDICE N. POLLEY, 42, of 18 Falling Creek Road, Janesville, misdemeanor possession of cocaine/coca, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia, two years probation. Charge of felony possess amphetamine with intent dismissed but read into court record.
TYLER L. QUIMBY, 38, of 824 S. Freemont St., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, seven months jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense, misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order dismissed but read into court record.
SEAN P. SHANNON, 33, of 112 W. Fulton St., Apt. 1, Edgerton, misdemeanor fail/report to count jail, 10 days jail with Huber.
DEMONE W. SHAW, 43, of 1419 Linden Ave., Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, one year jail and 36 months probation.
WILLIAM J. SNYDER, 63, of 1916 Tamarack Lane, Janesville, felony second degree sexual assault of child, eight years prison and 12 years extended supervision. Charges of two counts felony second degree sexual assault of child dismissed but read into court record.
ROBERT C. STANGLER JR., 36, of 16 Rogers St., Milton, misdemeanor battery, one year probation.
Walworth County
PARKER E. BOREN, 25, of 1140 W. South St., Whitewater, charge of felony manufacture/deliver marijuana dismissed but read into court record.
TANYA M. CAMPOS, 46, of 821 Kendall Lane, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor possess/illegally obtained prescription and misdemeanor theft of movable property, 18 months probation.
HUCK DAVIS, 45, of 1611 Hiawatha Drive, Delavan, misdemeanor battery and two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two months jail with Huber and two years probation. Charge of felony bail jumping, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
ALBERT M. KEINONEN JR., 32, of 956 W. Conger St., Whitewater, charge of misdemeanor operate without valid license and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
PAUL M. PARKER, 28, of 414 E. Court St., Elkhorn, misdemeanor operating while revoke and misdemeanor bail jumping, 10 days jail.
DEANN E. PETERSON, 45, of N6705 Tippecanoe Trail, Elkhorn, two counts felony operating while intoxicated fifth or sixth offense, 30 months prison and 30 months extended supervision. Charges of felony operate with restricting controlled substance and felony possession of methamphetamine dismissed but read into court record.
JAIDEN L. PURNELL, 18, of W7941 Creek Road, Delavan, felony manufacture/deliver cocaine and felony bail jumping, six months jail with Huber and five years probation. Charges of felony bail jumping and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
CYNTHIA M. SANCHEZ, 36, of 625 Wells St. 129, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, three months jail with Huber and one year probation.
JEFF M. STASIAK, 42, of N3340 Old 89 Road, Darien, felony theft of movable property, 19 months prison and two years extended supervision.
AYONNA R. WISCHOW-WILLI, 27, of 1015 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville, felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor retail theft, two years prison and two years extended supervision. Charges of felony possess drug paraphernalia to manufacture, compound, convert, produce or store methamphetamine and felony bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.