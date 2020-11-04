Rock County courts
ANDRE D. J. AUSTIN JR., 23, of 2019 Pioneer Road, Janesville, felony burglary of building or dwelling, felony strangulation and suffocation, felony false imprisonment, felony second degree recklessly endangering safety and two counts felony bail jumping, one year jail with Huber and five years probation. Charges of nine counts felony bail jumping, misdemeanor theft of movable property, misdemeanor criminal trespass to dwelling, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, misdemeanor contact after domestic abuse arrest, misdemeanor battery, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.
CHARLES N. BERNARD JR., 32, of 2419 Qauil Ridge Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 10 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
RICHARD A. BROSE, 32, of 3251 W. Rockport Park Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, three months jail with Huber.
TODD J. CHURCHILL, 52, of 1514 ½ Arbutus St., Janesville, felony drive or operate vehicle without consent, six counts felony forgery-uttering, seven counts felony bail jumping, misdemeanor receiving or concealing stolen property and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping, one year jail with Huber and six years probation. Charges of six counts felony bail jumping, misdemeanor theft of movable property, misdemeanor credit card-fraudulent use, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, misdemeanor possession of cocaine/coca, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
LISA J. COLLINS, 40, of 6210 Highway 51 Lot 176, Janesville, felony misappropriate ID info-avoid penalty, one year jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor theft of movable property, misdemeanor credit card theft by acquisition and misdemeanor obstructing an office dismissed but read into court record.
JOHN A. DAVIS MENDEZ, 24, of 3071 Spaulding Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 10 days jail with Huber.
JUSTIN M. EVERETT, 28, of 515 Cornelia St., Janesville, three counts misdemeanor theft of movable property, two years probation. Charge of felony burglary of building or dwelling dismissed and charges of misdemeanor theft of movable property, misdemeanor attempted theft of movable property and misdemeanor criminal damage to property dismissed but read into court record.
JOSEPH E. REUTER FENTRESS, 56, of 216 N. Washington St., Apt. 1, Janesville, felony strangulation and suffocation, one year prison and 18 months extended supervision.
TORI K. GJERTSON, 28, of 1923 Kellogg Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor resisting an officer, three years probation. Charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.
NICHOLAS R. HERRIGES, 25, of 1515 Holiday Drive #1, Janesville, misdemeanor bail jumping, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
DUSTIN T. NIPPLE, 38, of 18347 W. Finneran Road, Evansville, misdemeanor operate firearm while intoxicated, 10 days jail with Huber.
SOPAUL NOUN, 37, of 333 N. High St. Apt. 1, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, nine months jail with Huber and three years probation. Charges of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
ERIC S. RICHARDS, 55, of 2921 Candlewood Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 10 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
CLAYTON M. ROTHENBUEHLER, 32, of 424 W. Holmes St., Janesville, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
JACOB N. SCHLEGEL, 31, of 1439 LaFayette St., Janesville, felony robbery with threat of force, two counts forgery, three counts felony retail theft and three counts misdemeanor retail theft, four years prison, four years extended supervision and nine months jail. Charge of misdemeanor battery dismissed and charges of felony forgery, two counts felony bail jumping and five counts misdemeanor retail theft dismissed but read into court record.
NICOLE D. TURNER, 38, of 412 Colby Court, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated first offense with minor passenger, 10 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content first offense with minor passenger dismissed but read into court record.
RANDALL R. VIEBELL, 50, of 4013 Beacon Hill Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 30 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County courts
ALEXANDER J. GLADDEN, 38, of 10 E. Jefferson St., Elkhorn, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 100 days jail with Huber.
JUSTIN J. KEITHLEY, 37, of 401 Breezy St., Delavan, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, two years prison, two years extended supervision, one month jail and 18 months probation. Charges of misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order dismissed but read into court record.
NATHANAEL T. STUBBS, 42, of 714 16th St., Monroe, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, three months jail with Huber and one year probation.
JOSHUA F. VIDAL, 28, of 472 E. Geneva St. #5, Elkhorn, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation. Charges of two counts misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.