Rock County
BANDI L. BENDER, 55, of 5908 S. Risum Road, Brodhead, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, four months jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
DAVID L. BOLES JR., 39, of 2544 Liberty Lane, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, five months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.
ASHANTE K. BYRD, 26, of 2617 Sumac Court, Apt. 4, Janesville, felony manufacture/deliver heroin, 18 months prison and five years extended supervision. Charge of misdemeanor criminal damages to property dismissed but read into court record.
CHRISTIAN T. CHEATLE, 20, of 4142 Deer Crossing Drive, Janesville, two counts felony possession of child pornography, six years probation. Charges of three counts felony possession of child pornography dismissed but read into court record.
TYRONE Z. GIBSON JR., 23, of 217 Lyndhurst Drive, Janesville, felony escape/criminal arrest, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two months jail and three years probation.
ANTHONY J. HOTTMANN HERNANDEZ, 22, of 5644 E. County J, Clinton, felony second degree recklessly endangering safety, one year jail with Huber and three years probation. Charges of felony vehicle operator flee/elude officer and misdemeanor possession of marijuana dismissed but read into court record.
MAKENZEE L. JACOBSON, 23, of 1445 Canyon Drive, Apt. 6, Janesville, felony manufacture/deliver synthetic cannabinoids and felony bail jumping, three years probation. Charge of felony bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
JASON A. KAPLAN, 20, of 3647 E. County M, Milton, felony robbery with use of force, felony substantial battery-intend bodily harm and three counts felony bail jumping, one year jail with Huber and five years probation. Charges of five counts felony bail jumping, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor possession of marijuana dismissed but read into court record.
CURTIS MCALISTER II, 47, of 9601 E. County J, Clinton, felony vehicle operator flee/elude officer, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor obstructing an officer, two years probation, Charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor possession of marijuana dismissed but read into court record.
KIMBERLY N. PETERS, 37, of P.O. Box 292, Janesville, felony maintain drug trafficking place and two counts felony bail jumping, one year prison, one year extended supervision and four years probation. Charges of felony possession of narcotic drugs, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor possession of cocaine/coca, misdemeanor possession of controlled substance and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
MATTHEW M. SHARP, 37, of 361 Fox Lane, Walworth, felony operating while intoxicated with minor passenger third offense and felony neglecting a child, three month jail and three years probation. Charges of four counts felony neglecting a child dismissed but read into court record.
MEGAN M. SOCKER, 32, of 2423 Galahad Way, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated with minor passenger first offense, three months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor cause injury while operating with prohibited blood alcohol content dismissed but read into court record.
CALEB L. SWIERCZ, 19, of 846 Kellogg Ave. #1, Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, six months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.
JOSHUA R. YANEZ, 36, of 7 E. Canal St., Edgerton, misdemeanor battery, one year probation.
Walworth County
JULIE A. ANDITON, 52, of 423 Oak Ridge Drive, Darien, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, one month jail with Huber and one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
RANDALL B. BARBER, 33, of 656 E. Geneva St., Delavan, charges of misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order dismissed but read into court record.
MECINAS V. BARRERA, 37, of 318 S. Eighth St., Delavan, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, felony second degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, one year and 220 days jail with Huber and three years probation. Charges of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense, felony thrown/discharge bodily fluid at public safety worker or prosecutor, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
JAKE W. BOULDEN, 34, of N3275 Rosewood Road, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, one moth jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
JOHN D. CAREY, 25, of 1305 N. Parker Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer and misdemeanor bail jumping, 10 days jail with Huber and 18 months probation. Charges of misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
MITCHELL L. CEASR, 35, of 526 Bowers Blvd. #1, Delavan, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, nine month jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.
KAYLA L. HARTMANN, 35, of 2321 Prairie View Drive, Delavan, felony neglecting a child, 19 months prison, two years extended supervision and three years probation. Charge of felony second degree recklessly endangering safety dismissed but read into court record.
JESSIE R. KASTEN, 32, of W1235 Pell Lake Road, Genoa City, felony attempt first degree child sex assault, 10 years prison and 10 years extended supervision.
SHAWON T. MARTIN, 29, of 370 N. Tratt St. 144, Whitewater, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping, three years probation. Charge of felony possession of marijuana dismissed but read into court record.
BRANDON D. PETERS, 28, of 420 S. Boulder Ridge Drive, Lake Geneva, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense, two counts misdemeanor operating while revoked, two counts misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping, one month jail with Huber and three years probation.
RICHARD E. SCHWALL, 57, of 6 S. Church St., Elkhorn, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, three months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.
NATHAN D. SHARPE, 40, of 337 S. Eighth St., Delavan, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor possession of cocaine/coca, two years probation. Charges of felony bail jumping and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
SERGIO M. TORRES, 24, of 328 Sweet Road, Unit 103, Darien, charges of felony bail jumping and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.