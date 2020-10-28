Rock County courts
ANDREW A. ASHLEY, 30, of 2633 N. Lexington Drive, Apt. 11, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor bail jumping, one month jail with Huber and one year probation. Charges of misdemeanor possess/illegally obtained prescription, misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense and misdemeanor operate with restricted controlled substance second offense dismissed but read into court record.
MICHAEL D. HENNING II, 36, of 1515 Mole Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation, Charges of misdemeanor criminal damage to property, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
STEVEN C. LANGER, 32, of 3424 Midvale #1, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense and misdemeanor operate firearm while intoxicated, 75 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed.
JASON D. OMEARA, 26, of 3629 N. Emerald Grove Road, Milton, felony possession of cocaine with intent and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, six months jail with Huber and three years probation. Charge of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
COREY T. SANDOVAL, 29, of 202 Ogden Ave. #2, Clinton, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, one month jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
JONATHAN D. SOLE, 28, of 3030 12th St., Monroe, misdemeanor criminal trespass to dwelling, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping, two years probation. Charges of misdemeanor criminal damage to property, two counts misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and three counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
DEREK J. STURDEVANT, 27, of 502 College St., Milton, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 10 days jail.
COLIN M. TAYLOR, 26, of 2229 N. Cainville Road, misdemeanor battery, six months probation. Charge of misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.
RHONDA K. TOMLIN, 51, of 760 Brown School Road, Evansville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 30 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
ALEXANDER M. TROEMNER, 25, of 1812 S. Osborne Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor battery, nine months jail with Huber.
DANIEL MCKINLEY WAUCHOP, 33, two counts felony bail jumping and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, six months jail with Huber and three years probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County courts
RACHALE M. BIES, 24, of 135 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, felony escape criminal arrest, 18 months prison, 18 months extended supervision, six months jail with Huber and three years probation.
ANTHONY R. DELEON, 32, of W6132 State Line Road, Walworth, two counts felony child abuse—intentionally cause harm and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, three months jail and three years probation.
MICHAEL H. FINK, 53, of 625 Wells St. Apt. 15, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor battery, 165 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
BRYANT A. MEINEL, 28, of N6730 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, eight months probation. Charge of misdemeanor battery dismissed.
DARIO A. MIRANDA, 55, of 464 S. Main St. #2B, Walworth, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 360 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.
IZELH OCHOA, 25, of 127 N. Harris St., Whitewater, misdemeanor criminal trespass to dwelling, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping, 150 days jail with Huber and two years probation.
MANUEL REYES III, 45, of W1374 Honeysuckle Road, Genoa City, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, three months jail and 18 months probation. Charge of misdemeanor criminal damage to property dismissed but read into court record.
JERRY J. SCHLAISS, 38, of N1238 Birch Drive, Genoa city, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 15 days jail with Huber and 18 months probation. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.
BRENTON C. SYVERSON, 37, of N4694 Ridge Prairie School Road, Delavan, felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense, one month jail with Huber and 18 month probation.