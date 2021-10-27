Rock County courts
RUTH L. CHEEK, 53, of 1601 N. Randall Ave., Apt. 57, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, three months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
JEFFERY M. DEVLIN, 29, of 1509 N. Parker Court, Unit 3, Janesville, misdemeanor hit and run and misdemeanor battery, one year probation. Charges of misdemeanor criminal damage to property, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor retail theft dismissed but read into court record.
JOHN L. GRIFFIN, 63, of 200 E. Highway 14, Rock County Jail, Janesville, felony possession of cocaine/coca, 18 months prison and two years extended supervision.
MARK D. HARRIS, 26, of 326 Cherry St., Apt. 4 c/o Kyle Froeber, Janesville, felony neglecting a child no harm and child under six years or disability, 30 months probation.
TIMOTHY M. LOWE, 34, of 6219 S. Highway 51 #59, Janesville, felony second degree recklessly endangering safety, four years probation. Charge of felony bail jumping, two counts misdemeanor criminal damage to property, misdemeanor criminal trespass to dwelling, misdemeanor hit and run and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
LAMAR D. MCALLISTER, 36, of 200 Highway 14, Janesville, felony child abuse-intentionally cause harm, three years prison and three years extended supervision. Charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor obstructing an officer and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
TARA M. TROEMEL, 42, of 32 S. Ringold St., Janesville, three counts misdemeanor theft of movable property, two years probation. Charge of felony theft of movable property dismissed but read into court record.
SCOTT W. VARGES, 64, of 717 23rd St., Monroe, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 15 days jail. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
SHAROD D. WINTERS, 31, of 809 Milton Ave. #3, Janesville, felony battery to law enforcement officer and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, three years probation. Charges of felony threat to law enforcement officer and misdemeanor resisting an officer dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County courts
MYRON E. BOYLE JR., 26, of 441 N. Harmony Lane, Whitewater, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping, two months jail with Huber and 18 months probation. Charges of misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
ARIKA N. BUBLAVY, 39, of N2020 County H #420, Lake Geneva, charges of misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and three counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
BRUCE M. LILJEGREN, 42, of 500 W. Centralia St., Elkhorn, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, six months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.
CODY W. LUDEBECK, 33, of 11 S. Church St., Elkhorn, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, one month jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
AMANDA L. SAAM, 37, of N14719 Ridge Prairie School Road, Delavan, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer and misdemeanor possess amphetamine/LSD/Psilocin, one month jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor possess/illegally obtained prescription dismissed but read into court record.