Rock County
HANNAH M. DEWBERRY, 22, of 2521 Holiday Drive, Apt. 4, Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one month probation.
JEREMIAH W. ENNIS, 43, of 2203 Adel St., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, six months jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
GARY W. FEHR, 58, of 2 Flamingo Lane, Janesville, misdemeanor bail jumping, 10 days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
THOMAS L. HARRIS JR., 44, of 117 S. Elizabeth St., Unit 5, Whitewater, felony take and drive vehicle without consent and felony second degree recklessly endangering safety, four years prison and three years extended supervision. Charges of felony vehicle operator flee/elude officer and felony possess cocaine with intent dismissed but read into court record.
MICHELLE L. KREROWICZ, 50, of 421 Church St., Clinton, misdemeanor battery, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
JAVIER D. OROZCO, 22, of 809 Milton Ave., Apt. 4, Janesville, felony neglecting a child (no harm and children under six years or disability), two years probation. Charge of felony neglecting a child (no harm and child under six years or disability) dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County
TIMOTHY J. FOOTIT, 57, of 953 W. Peck St., Whitewater, felony possession of marijuana, one month jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
JOSHUA FREDRICKSEN, 41, of 1770 County NN, Elkhorn, felony arson of building without owner’s consent, 10 years prison, 10 years extended supervision and 15 years probation. Charges of two counts felony bail jumping and misdemeanor sex offender-fail/update information dismissed but read into court record.
ENRIQUE H. BAUTISTA, 23, of 953 William St., Walworth, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, one month jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
DENNIS M. JOHNSON, 52, of 464 S. Main St., Apt. B6, Walworth, felony operating while intoxicated fifth or sixth offense, two years prison and three years extended supervision. Charges of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fifth or sixth offense, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order dismissed but read into court record.
JONATHAN R. KRUBERT, 46, of W6830 Lake Shore Drive, Elkhorn, felony third degree sexual assault-sexual contact-defendant bodily fluids; felony possess drug paraphernalia to manufacture, compound, convert, produce or store methamphetamine; felony possess GHB, GB, BDO, ketamine, flunitraz; felony bail jumping; and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia, five years prison, five years extended supervision and four years probation. Charges of felony possession of methamphetamine, two counts felony bail jumping, two counts misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor lewd, lascivious behavior-exposure dismissed but read into court record.
BRADLEY R. LARSON, 30, of N1524 County H, Lake Geneva, felony bail jumping, one year probation. Charges of misdemeanor retail theft and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
JOHN P. PETERS, 40, of 570 S. Clark St., Apt. B, Whitewater, charges of two counts felony bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
MICHAEL A. ROBBINS, 47, of 203 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 18 months jail with Huber and two years probation.
JAYLYN N. ROBINSON, 20, of 5560 State Road 50, Delavan, felony vehicle operator flee/elude officer, 15 days jail with Huber and two years probation.
MAX R. WALTON, 26, of 1270 E. Jakes Way, Unit 13, Whitewater, misdemeanor unlawful phone use-threaten with obscenity and misdemeanor computer message-threaten/obscenity, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
DAYMITRA S. YORK, 32, of 1222 Oakwood Lane, Elkhorn, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.