Rock County courts
KARLIE R. ALEXANDER, 20, of 813 W. Fulton St. Apt. 8, Edgerton, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 10 days jail with Huber.
AMANDA J. CHESMORE, 35, of 306 E. Racine St., Janesville, felony retail theft, felony financial transaction card fraud and two counts felony bail jumping, three years probation. Charges of five counts felony bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
MATTHEW A. DEMMER, 34, of 2607 Wesley Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor obstructing an officer and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years probation.
CODY A. FULLER, 31, of 401 Lyons St., Edgerton, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 10 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
KARIE J. HARRINGTON, 25, of 2025 W. Wall St. #11, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 30 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
DEVIN D. HOWARD, 27, of 608 E. Church St., Orfordville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, one year jail with Huber and three years probation. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense dismissed but read into court record.
DAYTON S. JENSEN, 22, of 1131 Sherman Ave., Janesville, felony manufacture/deliver cocaine and felony manufacture/deliver marijuana, six months jail with Huber and three years probation. Charges of two counts felony manufacture/deliver cocaine, two counts felony manufacture/deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana with intent, felony maintain drug trafficking place and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
CURTIS J. LITZLER, 51, of 116 York Road, Edgerton, felony possession of narcotic drugs, misdemeanor possession of controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, three years probation. Charges of felony possession of schedule IV drugs with intent, felony maintain drug trafficking place, misdemeanor possession of amphetamine/LSD/Psilocin and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
TOMMY PETTIS, 53, of 358 W. Racine St., Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fifth offense, misdemeanor battery and two counts misdemeanor contact after domestic abuse arrest, two years prison, three years extended supervision and three months jail. Charges of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fifth of sixth offense, misdemeanor contact after domestic abuse arrest and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
JEREMY R. REUTER, 44, of 2111 S. Osborne Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation.
SARA J. C. ROELING, 31, of 3007 Palmer Drive #38, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 10 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor possession of cocaine/coca dismissed but read into court record.
JEREMIAH T. SMITH, 37, of 333 N. High St. Apt. 8, Janesville, felony operate with restricted controlled substance sixth offense, two years prison and three years extended supervision. Charges of felony operating while intoxicated fifth or sixth offense and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
ASHLEY J. WAGMAN, 27, of 1923 Arbutus St., Janesville, misdemeanor obstructing an officer, three years probation. Charge of misdemeanor obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County courts
ALEESA M. BATES, 43, of 323 Tyrrell Court 8, Delavan, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 20 days jail with Huber.
CHRISTOPHER M. BURDICK, 36, of 374 E. Riverdale Drive, Edgerton, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, three months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.
STEVEN S. COPELAND, 36, of 103 Locust St., Janesville, felony bail jumping, 15 days jail with Huber and two years probation. Charge of misdemeanor retail theft dismissed but read into court record.
MITCHELL J. RAMBICOURT, 21, of 2115 Ridge Drive, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.