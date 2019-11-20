Rock County courts

ADRIAN AYALA, 41, of 104 Weber St. #6B, Walworth, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

DEANTIONIO M. BIFFLE, 28, of 200 E. Highway 14, c/o Rock County Jail, Janesville, two counts felony second degree recklessly endangering safety, 10 years prison and 10 years extended supervision. Charges of felony attempted first degree intentional homicide and felony possession of firearm dismissed but read into court record.

DANTE L. BILLUPS, 37, of 4215 Afton Road, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, one year jail with Huber and three years’ probation. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

JUSTIN A. BLACK, 25, of 119 Linn St., Janesville, misdemeanor obstructing an officer, 30 days jail.

MASON V. BRAND, 20, of 338 N. High St. $5, Janesville, felony third degree sexual assault, one year jail with Huber.

AMBER M. BUHLER CHRISTIANSON, 20, of 11448 N. Goede Road, Edgerton, misdemeanor theft of movable property, 10 days jail.

LUKAS H. ELLS, 24, of 815 Johnson St., Janesville, misdemeanor battery, 18 months’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

BENJAMIN X. A. FAIRS, 30, of 10804 W. Highway 14, Evansville, two counts misdemeanor criminal damage to property, misdemeanor battery and two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, nine months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor contact after domestic abuse arrest dismissed but read into court record.

JASON E. HARRISON, 32, of 3133 E. MH Townline Road, Milton, three counts misdemeanor criminal damage to property, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two counts battery and misdemeanor obstructing an officer, six months jail with Huber and three years’ probation. Charges of two counts felony second degree recklessly endangering safety dismissed but read into court record.

KELLY O. HILL, 53, of 435 E. Centerway #2, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fifth offense, two years prison and 18 months extended supervision. Charges of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fifth or sixth offense and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

SHAWN M. HOMAN, 41, of 310 Clark St., Janesville, felony possession of narcotic drugs and two counts misdemeanor possess/illegally obtained prescription, six months jail and 30 months’ probation.

TYLER D. KJELL, 18, of 2531 S. River Road, Janesville, charges of felony robbery with use of force, felony substantial battery-intend bodily harm and two counts felony bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

KENNETH R. LAADE, 45, of 9974 Edgewood Shores, Edgerton, misdemeanor computer message-threaten/obscenity and two counts misdemeanor bail-jumping, 18 months’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

JEREMIAH J. MORRIS, 39, of 301 Milwaukee Road, Clinton, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor knowingly violate a domestic abuse order-injunction, 18 months’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

CATYANA J. PROCHAZKA, 20, of 1820 Bond Place, Janesville, felony second degree recklessly endangering safety, four years’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

COSMO J. SMITH, 36, of 200 E. Highway 14, c/o Rock County Jail, Janesville, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor obstructing an officer and misdemeanor bail-jumping, nine months jail with Huber and 18 months’ probation. Charges of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

JESUS A. UBIETA JACQUEZ, 24, OF 120 St. Lawrence Ave. #105, Janesville, misdemeanor negligent operation of motor vehicle and two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 18 months’ probation.

Walworth County courts

JOSHUA R. BAUMEISTER, 30, of 1316 Ravine St., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while revoked, 30 days of jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order and misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

BRIAN R. BENNETT, 47, of Walworth County Jail 1770 County NN, Elkhorn, misdemeanor knowingly violate a domestic abuse order-injunction, 20 days jail.

JOSHUA B. BERGMAN, 37, of W891 Juneau Road, Genoa City, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two days jail. Charge of misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

JAIME COSME, 46, of 505 E. First Ave. D, Elkhorn, charge of misdemeanor operate without valid license dismissed but read into court record.

KYLE N. CROSS, 39, of 2070 Emery Court, East Troy, misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor bail-jumping, 15 days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer and three counts misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

KYLE M. FREDERICK, 35, of 842 N. Carter, Genoa City, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense and misdemeanor bail-jumping, 70 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.

JULI A. HANAMAN, 61, of W8800 Hickory Road, Delavan, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, one year probation.

MOISES HERNANDEZ, 27, of 473 E. Geneva St. Lot 31, Elkhorn, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 30 days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

ERIC H. HOLLEN, 38, of 649 N. Gerard St., Elkhorn, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 45 days jail.

YOLANDA HOLLENBECK, 58, of 346 Indian Mound Parkway, Whitewater, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 60 days jail.

JAMES A. HOPKINS, 33, of 907 Michael Court, Elkhorn, misdemeanor operating while revoked, five days jail with Huber.

CARLOS R. HUERTA, 44, of 261 Fox Lane, Walworth, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 90 days jail with Huber and one year probation.

HOLLIE M. OXTOBY, 34, of W888 Camelia Road, Genoa City, charge of misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.

TYLER S. PETERSON, 27, of 461 Garrison Drive, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, two years’ probation.