Rock County courts

CARY D. FARMER, 56, of 6741 W. Condon Road, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, five months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.

TREY L. HANEWOLD, 27, of 1830 Garden Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years’ probation.

CHRISTOPHER M. LINNEMAN, 28, of 1014 Wheeler St., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 30 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.

MATTHEW G. MATTESON, 37, of 1300 Blaine Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor obstructing an officer, 15 months jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor hits and run and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

CHRISTOPHER R. MILLER, 40, of 1426 ½ Mole Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 18 months’ probation.

COREY J. NICKS, 25, of 603 Cherry St., Janesville, felony intentionally sell dangerous weapon to child, felony theft of movable property, felony theft of firearm, felony possession of narcotic drugs, felony bail-jumping and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 90 days jail with Huber and three years’ probation.

ANTHONY S. ROSS, 35, of 212 W. Beloit St. Lower Rear, P.O. Box 152, Orfordville, misdemeanor obstructing an officer, 60 days jail with Huber.

KEVIN J. ROWIN, 38, of 815 Eisenhower Ave., Janesville, felony manufacture/deliver schedule II, II narcotics, four years prison and five years extended supervision.

RONALD B. STRUZYNSKI, 59, of 6500 N. Chicago St., Milton, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 18 months’ probation. Charges of misdemeanor operate firearm while intoxicated and misdemeanor intimidate victim/dissuade reporting dismissed but read into court record.

MARY A. THOMAS, 57, of 1735 S. Washington St., c/o YWCA, Janesville, felony manufacture/deliver cocaine, two years prison and three years extended supervision.

RACHEL M. WILLIAMS, 37, of 6219 Highway 51 South, Lot 21, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 14 days jail with Huber and two years’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed.

Walworth County courts

LUIS A. BARBOSA SALAIZA, 35, of 112 N. Main St., Delavan, felony manufacture/deliver cocaine, 18 months prison and two years extended supervision.

GRANT S. BERG, 23, of 216 Winsor St., Elkhorn, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 60 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.

ALICIA A. BUNTON, 32, of 203 Prairie St., Sharon, charge of felony bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

DARRELL R. FOX, 70, of 625 Wells St. 20, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order, 20 days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor resisting an officer, two counts misdemeanor operating while revoked, two counts misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order and two counts misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

JOSEPH C. GUTIERREZ, 29, of 2330 Highway 20, Lake Geneva, felony battery by prisoners, three years prison and three years extended supervision.

BONNIE N. INGOGLIA, 32, of N223 Williams Road, Genoa City, misdemeanor intentional contribute/delinquency child, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years’ probation. Charges of felony child abuse-recklessly cause harm and misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.

JOSE L. ORTEGA, 33, of 136 Beloit St., Walworth, misdemeanor operating while revoked, eight days jail.

JONATHAN J. PAPAY, 20, of N1273 S. Lakeshore Drive, Pell Lake, misdemeanor hit and run, six months jail with Huber and one year probation.

HERIBERTO PEREZ-GARCIA, 56, of N3371 Ivy Road, Lake Geneva, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, two years prison and three years extended supervision. Charges of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense, misdemeanor hit and run and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.

WILLIAM N. ROSALES, 22, of 125 N. 12th Place, Whitewater, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.

AMANDA R. SWANEY, 36, of W5004 Cobblestone Road, Walworth, two counts felony possession of narcotic drugs and misdemeanor cause injury/operate while under the influence, one year jail with Huber and four years’ probation. Charges of two counts felony second degree recklessly endangering safety and two counts misdemeanor possession of controlled substance dismissed but read into court record.