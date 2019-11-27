Rock County courts

SONJA N. ASHMORE, 36, of 471 S. Fremont St., Janesville, three counts misdemeanor theft-business setting, nine months jail with Huber. Charge of two counts misdemeanor theft-business setting dismissed but read into court record.

QUINN E. BERGUM, 28, of 144 W. Church St., Evansville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, six months jail with Huber and three years’ probation. Charges of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and forfeiture operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.

CHARLES D. BREUNIG, 42, of 450 S. Buckingham Blvd., Whitewater, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense with minor passenger, nine months jail with Huber and three years’ probation. Charges of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense with minor passenger and misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

TIMOTHY J. CARLSON, 31, of 1630 S. Willard Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor obstructing an officer, five days jail.

BRANDON T. HARTZELL, 26, of 105 Whitneys Way, Edgerton, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 30 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.

RONALD E. KINGSTON, 59, of 476 Fremont St., Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated sixth offense, one year prison and three years extended supervision. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content sixth offense dismissed but read into court record.

ALISON M. LEWIS, 38, of 200 Highway 14, c/o Rock County Jail, Janesville, felony theft-written lease-special facts and felony bail-jumping, seven months jail.

JAMIE A. LIPPENS, 45, of 1509 N. Parker Drive #3, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fifth or sixth offense, three years prison and three years extended supervision.

AMY C. LOWMAN, 55, of 640 W. Delavan Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor obstructing an officer and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation.

MATT D. LOWMAN, 54, of 338 Cherry St., Janesville, charges of two counts misdemeanor battery and two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

CHAD W. MILLARD, 48, of 6939 N. County KK, Milton, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, nine months jail. Charges of felony strangulation and suffocation and felony false imprisonment dismissed but read into court record.

YOVANI RAMIREZ-MENDOZA, 22, of 903 E. Clay St., Whitewater, felony possession of marijuana with intent, one year jail and six years’ probation.

ROBERT A. SAPP, 33, of 21 N. Palm St., Janesville, misdemeanor obstructing an officer, 45 days jail.

ARISTIDE SERRANO, 22, of 1433 W. Memorial Drive, Apt. 3, Janesville, felony second degree recklessly endangering safety, felony possession of marijuana with intent, three counts felony bail-jumping and misdemeanor battery, one year jail with Huber and five years’ probation. Charges of felony false imprisonment, felony maintain drug trafficking place, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor carry concealed weapon, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

LUKE D. SPRY, 27, of 4894 Monarch Drive, Milton, felony battery by prisoners, felony bail-jumping, misdemeanor operate with restricted controlled substance and misdemeanor bail jumping, 120 days jail with Huber and four years’ probation. Charges of felony possession of marijuana, misdemeanor fraud/innkeeper-nonpayment, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor obstructing an officer and misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

DARIUS S. STEWART, 26, of 411 W. Racine, #150, Janesville, felony substantial battery-intend bodily harm and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 90 days jail with Huber and three years’ probation.

CHRISTOPHER S. TRUETTNER, 33, of 207 Ravine St., Janesville, felony retail theft, five counts felony bail-jumping and misdemeanor retail theft, two years prison, one year extended supervision, nine months jail and two years’ probation. Charges of two counts felony bail-jumping, misdemeanor four counts misdemeanor retail theft and misdemeanor theft of movable property dismissed but read into court record.

ENRIQUE VARA, 36, of N6787 University Road, Elkhorn, felony operating while intoxicated fifth offense, two years prison and three years extended supervision. Charges of misdemeanor criminal damage to property, misdemeanor possession of cocaine/coca, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.

RYNE A. VINSON, 28, of 1135 Hoover St., Janesville, felony possession of methamphetamine and felony possession of narcotic drugs, one year jail and three years’ probation.

Walworth County courts

JASON R. CLEM, 37, of 1201 County H, Unit B30, P.O. Box 313, Genoa City, charge of misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

SALMA Y. FERNANDEZ ORTEGA, 29, of 755 N. Tratt St. #131, Whitewater, charge of misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

SCOTT J. HAMILTON, 45, of 1020 George St., Lake Geneva, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 15 days jail with Huber and 18 months’ probation. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.

ALESSANDRA L. HOLLENBECK, 29, of N7331 Chapel Drive, Whitewater, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 90 days jail and one year probation. Charge of four counts misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.

ANDREA M. JANASZEK, 46, of 113 Elm St., Delavan, felony operating while intoxicated fifth or sixth offense, 360 days jail with Huber and three years’ probation.

EDWARD E. JIMENEZ, 30, of 314 ½ N. Seventh St., Delavan, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, 360 days jail with Huber and three years’ probation. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense dismissed but read into court record.

SCOTT G. KUNES, 37, of 404 Maple Lane, Williams Bay, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 15 days jail with Huber and 18 months’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.

AMY T. MILLER, 41, of 1829 S. Shore Drive, Delavan, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 180 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.

LESLIE K. ORDAZ, 27, of 370 N. Tratt St., #212, Whitewater, misdemeanor neglecting a child and two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 10 days jail with Huber and two years’ probation. Charge of felony child abuse-recklessly cause harm dismissed but read into court record.