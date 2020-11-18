Rock County courts
RACHEL M. CALHOUN, 26, of 337 N. Terrace St., Janesville, misdemeanor obstructing an officer and misdemeanor bail jumping, two years probation. Charge of felony neglecting a child dismissed.
ANYSSIA D. COKES, 33, of 400 Linn St., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 10 days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
CRAIG A. EDGECOMB, 56, of 4441 White Oak Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 10 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
LARRY E. FALCONBURY JR., 35, of 8354 N. Lima Center Road, Whitewater, felony false imprisonment, three months jail with Huber and three years probation. Charges of felony strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
ALAN A. HUSCHKA, 34, of 343 S. Fremont St., Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, one year jail with Huber and three years probation. Charges of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
LYLE C. JESSIE, 31, of 313 Rockport Road, Janesville, felony possession of narcotic drugs, felony possession of cocaine/coca second offense and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 10 days jail and three years probation. Charges of misdemeanor criminal trespass to dwelling, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, misdemeanor retail theft, misdemeanor battery and five counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
ROSS A. LINTVEDT, 43, of 2103 Adel St., Janesville, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor operate with restricted controlled substance third offense, 45 days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
MATTHEW H. NUELK, 30, of 1026 Carrington St., Janesville, misdemeanor battery, 18 months probation.
JUSTIN M. PHILLIPS, 36, of 507 S. Washington St., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, one month jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
JOSEPH R. PORTER, 39, of 271 S. Jackson St. Apt. 3, Janesville, felony battery, 18 months probation. Charge of felony disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
WYATT N. SALGADO, 22, of 310 S. Randall Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, one month jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
NADIA N. SERRANO, 22, of 1108 W. Wall St., Janesville, misdemeanor battery, six months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
JUAN A. TORRES, 20, of 6219 S. Highway 51 Lot 184, Janesville, felony burglary of building or dwelling, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, three years probation. Charge of felony bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
DANIEL N. ZACHOW, 40, of 116 N. Washington St., Janesville, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor obstructing an officer, two years probation. Charge of felony possession of marijuana dismissed.
Walworth County courts
KENNETH S. COSS, 26, of 2095 Lilly St., 2, East Troy, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order and misdemeanor bail jumping, two months jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
EMMANUEL O. GRANT, 32, of 5115 First Ave. Apt. E, Elkhorn, felony escape criminal arrest, 20 days jail. Charge of misdemeanor criminal damage to property dismissed but read into court record.
STORM J. RILEY, 18, of W3896 S. Lakeshore Drive, Lake Geneva, felony substantial battery-intend bodily harm, one year jail with Huber and six years probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.