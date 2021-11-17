Rock County courts
MICHAEL J. HENRY, 35, of 2114 Garden Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation.
STEVEN P. HINMAN, 47, of 432 ½ S. First St., Evansville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense and misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense, 10 days jail with Huber.
DAISY M. RADLOFF, 30, of 222 N. Franklin St., Apt. 114, Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation. Charges of misdemeanor obstructing an officer and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
WILLIAM J. SACKETT, 37, of 1807 Alden Road #1, Janesville, misdemeanor battery, 45 days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
RONALD E. TORKILSON, 70, of felony third degree sexual assault, four years probation. Charge of felony repeated sexual assault of same child dismissed but read into court record.
SHEQUITA A. WILLIAMS, 32, of 2323 Harvard Drive, Apt. 30, Janesville, felony threat to law enforcement officer, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor battery, 30 months probation. Charges of felony false imprisonment, misdemeanor unlawful phone use-threatens harm, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor resisting an officer and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County courts
KIMBERLY A. FALTINSON, 35, of 820 Parish Court #4D, Delavan, three counts felony misappropriate ID info-obtain money, six months jail with Huber and five years probation. Charges of six counts felony misappropriate ID info-obtain money dismissed but read into court record.
ERIC A. GREENWOOD, 45, of W7915 Timber trail, Whitewater, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, one month jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense, misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order dismissed but read into court record.
MICHELLE M. LOMAS, 54, of 2568 Honey Creek #328, East Troy, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, three months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
NICOLE N. NELSON, 37, of 101 W. Rockwell St., Elkhorn, felony manufacture/deliver cocaine and felony possess cocaine with intent, 18 months prison and three years extended supervision. Charges of two counts felony manufacture/deliver cocaine, felony possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
JARID E. NOCEK, 26, of 628 N. Patricia St. #203, Elkhorn, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, two counts misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia and three counts misdemeanor bail jumping, 14 months jail with Huber and three years probation. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense, two counts misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia and three counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
TREVOR J. SVENSEN, 29, of N1468 Fontana Ridge Road, Fontana, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, six months jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.