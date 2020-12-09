Rock County courts
CHRISTOPHER D. CRADDICK, 50, of 2002 Laurel Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years probation. Charge of misdemeanor resisting an office dismissed but read into court record.
JASMINE M. DELAP, 27, of 605 Skylark Lane, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, nine months jail with Huber and three years probation. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense dismissed but read into court record.
TRE G. HALL, 27, of 2242 DuPont Drive, Janesville, three counts misdemeanor battery, four months jail with Huber. Charges of two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
MAKENZEE L. JACOBSON, 22, of 2307 Wesley Ave., Janesville, charges of felony second degree recklessly endangering safety, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
KRYSTAL R. KOSUB, 21, of 302 Lincoln St., Janesville, misdemeanor attempt retail theft, three years probation.
NICHOLAS R. MANZ, 33, of 1121 Putnam Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, six months jail. Charge of misdemeanor operate with restricted controlled substance dismissed but read into court record.
DRURY J. NIEBUHR, 23, of 402 Linn St., Janesville, felony possession of marijuana with intent, three years probation. Charge of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
CYLE J. PEARSON, 26, of 309 Locust St., Janesville, felony burglary of building or dwelling, felony bail jumping, three counts misdemeanor credit card fraudulent use, and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 14 months jail with Huber and three years probation. Charges of felony burglary of building or dwelling, misdemeanor theft of movable property, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense and seven counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
THAYNE R. PIKE, 36, of 1904 N. Parker Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, 45 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.
LAWRENCE R. RADDATZ JR., 57, of 202 Saint Lawrence Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor operate with restricted controlled substance second offense, five days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense dismissed but read into court record.
SUSAN K. SALYERS, 59, OF 323 S. Scott St., Whitewater, felony theft of movable property and felony misappropriate ID into to obtain money, four years probation. Charges of four counts felony misappropriate ID info to obtain money and two counts misdemeanor financial transaction card fraudulent use dismissed but read into court record.
BRADLEY A. SCHULTZ, 37, of 1421 Canyon Drive #4, Janesville, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, two years probation. Charges of two counts felony bail jumping dismissed.
ALFONSO WALKER, 49, of 1521 Highland Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, three months jail.
MICHAEL K. WHITE, 41, of 1454 Lafayette St., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, five days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County courts
TINA L. KLEWIN, 51, of 516 Walworth St., Lake Geneva, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor possess/illegally obtained prescription, one month jail and two years probation. Charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
RUSSELL B. LEZAK, 44, of N6714 Lake Lorraine Road, Delavan, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years probation.
REVEA Q. MACLIN, 25, of 1217 Madison St., Lake Geneva, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated with minor passenger first offense, three months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content with minor passenger first offense dismissed but read into court record.
MICHAEL J. MENNENOH, 44, of N3111 Satinwood Road, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 15 days jail with Huber and 19 months probation. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.
JASON M. SADOWSKI, 33, of 126 S. Third St. #5, Delavan, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 15 days jail with Huber and 18 months probation. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.
MAX J. TURNER, 26, of N5385 County H, Elkhorn, felony manufacture/deliver marijuana, four months jail with Huber and three years probation. Charges of felony possession of marijuana with intent and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.