Rock County
LAURIE L. ANDERSON, 49, of 142 Franklin St., c/o Andrew Anderson, Delavan, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping, three months jail. Charges of two counts misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
SAMANTHA N. AUBE, 19, of 26 Doty court, Janesville, misdemeanor resisting/failing to stop, one year probation.
JR JOSEPH BALADEZ, 28, of 107 Red Apple Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor computer message-threaten/injury or harm, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor obstructing an officer and misdemeanor bail jumping, two years probation. Charges of two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
JOSEPH A. BELLOMO, 44, of 5031 N. Buckskin Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, one month jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
MAXSON CHAN, 28, of 203 S. Locust St., Janesville, felony second degree recklessly endangering safety, three years probation. Charge of misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
DILLON L. DUTCHER, 30, of 1154 N. Sumac St., Janesville, felony burglary of building or dwelling, six counts felony bail jumping, misdemeanor criminal trespass to dwelling, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year jail with Huber and three years probation. Charges of felony burglary of building or dwelling, felony burglary-arm self with dangerous weapon, felony theft of movable property, four counts felony bail jumping, misdemeanor criminal trespass to dwelling, three counts misdemeanor theft of movable property, two counts misdemeanor retail theft, 10 counts misdemeanor criminal damage to property, misdemeanor attempt theft, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and three counts bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
DOMINIC J. HANSON, 21, of 2326 Tradition Lane, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 10 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
JAMIE J. HARPER, 41, of 115 S. Main St., Apt. 105, Janesville, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 45 days jail with Huber. Charge of felony strangulation and suffocation dismissed but read into court record.
KENNETH E. HARRIS II, 40, of 6714 E. State Road 11, Janesville, felony possess amphetamine with intent, five years prison and five years extended supervision.
ANDREW M. HIRSCHFIELD, 41, of 200 E. Highway 14, c/o Rock County Jail, Janesville, felony possess firearm, three years prison and five years extended supervision.
ERIN S. R. HUMMELL, 36, of 117 Swift St. #31, Edgerton, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated with minor passenger first offense, five days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content with minor passenger first offense dismissed but read into court record.
KARI J. KEENA, 38, of 200 E. Highway 14, Janesville, three counts misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and three counts misdemeanor bail jumping, three months jail and three years probation. Charges of misdemeanor criminal damage to property, three counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia and eight counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
JORGE C. LIENDO JR., 48, of 1917 N. Pontiac Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 45 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.
APRIL N. MAGEE, 40, of 1804 Morningside Drive #7, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, seven months jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense and misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
THADDEIUS T. MARSHALL, 47, of 1612 Green Valley Drive, Janesville, three counts felony bail jumping, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years prison, two years extended supervision, three months jail and four years probation. Charges of felony attempt strangulation and suffocation and felony attempt false imprisonment dismissed and charges of felony bail jumping, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense and 14 counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
JOE A. MEJIA, 18, of 1114 Bouchard Ave., Janesville, felony battery to law enforcement officer, felony vehicle operator flee/elude officer and felony possess marijuana with intent, four months jail and three years probation. Charges of felony vehicle operator flee/elude office, five counts felony bail jumping, misdemeanor possess dangerous weapon, misdemeanor carry concealed weapon and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
THOMAS A. POHLMAN, 31, of 18 S. Randall Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense and misdemeanor criminal damage to property, three months jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content with minor passenger second offense, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and three counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
KIJA I. POWELL, 24, of 576 Greendale Drive, Janesville, two counts misdemeanor battery, two years probation. Charges of two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
BENJAMIN N. ROLON, 28, of 2222 Holiday Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year prison, one year extended supervision, five months jail and three years probation.
JERMELL H. SLEDGE, 45, of 2212 Pineview Lane, Janesville, misdemeanor obstructing an officer, 25 days jail.
JEBB B. SPARKS, 28, of 3907 Milton Ave., Janesville, felony bail jumping, one year prison and two years extended supervision. Charge of misdemeanor computer message-threaten/injury or harm dismissed but read into court record.
CALVIN T. WHITE, 33, of 504 Chestnut Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor obstructing an officer, three months jail. Charges of felony strangulation and suffocation, two counts misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor criminal trespass to dwelling and three counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
JEFFREY A. ZINGSHIEM, 57, of 5638 N. Eagle Road, Evansville, misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content with minor passenger first offense and misdemeanor operate firearm while intoxicated, one month jail with Huber.
Walworth County
JOSEPH A. AULL, 52, of N1114 Wisconsin Road, Genoa City, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years probation. Charges of misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
GREGORY A. CHRISTIAN, 25, of W5190 Jason Road, Elkhorn, felony injury by intoxicated use/vehicle, felony injury by use of vehicle with prohibited blood alcohol content, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense and misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense, one year jail with Huber and five years probation.
JAMIE M. GROSSE, 47, of 618 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan, charge of felony take and drive vehicle without consent dismissed but read into court record.
HENRY W. HANGEBRAUCK, 37, of N6476 Highway 12, Elkhorn, felony fail/comply-officer/person into custody, three months jail with Huber and three years probation. Charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.
GEOVANNI V. HERNANDEZ, 21, of 234 W. Fremont St., Darien, felony possess schedule IV drugs with intent, felony possess marijuana with intent, misdemeanor carry concealed weapon and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia, three years prison, two years extended supervision, 22 months jail and four years probation. Charge of felony possess marijuana with intent dismissed but read into court record.
BRIAN J. LEMON, 62, of 1974 Division St. #A1, East Troy, felony operating while intoxicated fifth or sixth offense, two years prison and three years extended supervision. Charges of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fifth or sixth offense and felony bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
SHANNON A. LENTZ, 40, of N7575 Kettle Moraine Drive, Whitewater, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated with minor passenger first offense, one month jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content with minor passenger first offense and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
STEVE E. MCQUALITY, 50, of N5362 Cobblestone Road, Elkhorn, felony operating while intoxicated with minor passenger third offense, six months jail with Huber. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content with minor passenger third offense dismissed but read into court record.
JASON F.D. NEWCOMB, 36, of N2922 Marshall Lane, Lake Geneva, charges of six counts felony bail jumping and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
JOSE A. OLEA-HERNANDEZ, 27, of 1134 Williams St., Lake Geneva, felony battery or threat to judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer, 18 months prison and 18 months extended supervision. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
JUSTIN M. PEREZ, 29, of N3545 Elm Ridge Road, Delavan, felony attempt theft of movable property and felony possession of narcotic drugs, nine months jail with Huber and four years probation. Charges of felony attempt take and drive vehicle without consent and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
JAMES A. POPILEK, 32, of 514 Westlawn Ave., Elkhorn, felony possess firearm, felony battery by prisoners and misdemeanor fourth degree sexual assault, five years prison, five years extended supervision and nine months jail. Charges of felony possess firearm, felony possession of marijuana, two counts felony bail jumping, misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor operating while revoked, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
JOHN R. ROSENCRANS, 38, of 818 Michigan St. 10, Delavan, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping, two years prison, two years extended supervision and two years probation.
ABRIEL M. SHAW, 23, of 473 E. Geneva St. Lot 72, Elkhorn, charge of felony bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
JACOB A. SILVERMAN, 37, of 1327 W. Main St. #1, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year prison, one year extended supervision and two years probation.
KYLE P. TEPPER, 18, of W1382 Greenview Road, Genoa City, felony manufacture/deliver LSD, one year jail with Huber and four years probation. Charges of two counts felony manufacture/deliver LSD and felony maintain drug trafficking place dismissed but read into court record.
CHARLES M. WAGNER, 22, of 178 N. Fraternity Lane, Apt. 3, Whitewater, felony manufacture/deliver marijuana, three counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia, five days jail and three years probation. Charges of four counts felon manufacture/deliver marijuana dismissed but read into court record.