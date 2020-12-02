Rock County courts
SONNY R. BALADEZ, 26, of 612 E. Holmes St., Janesville, felony burglary of building or dwelling and felony bail jumping, one year jail and four years probation. Charges of misdemeanor theft of movable property, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
RANDY B. BIRD, 31, of 10927 N. Washington Road, Edgerton, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, six months jail. Charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense dismissed but read into court record.
JENNIFER M. FEHR, 35, of 413 N. Pine St., Janesville, misdemeanor possess/illegally obtained prescription and misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, 18 months probation. Charges of misdemeanor possess/illegally obtained prescription and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
CRYSTAL M. KING, 36, of 924 N. Sumac Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, nine months jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense and misdemeanor operate with restricted controlled substance third offense dismissed but read into court record.
PATTI J. PHILLIPS, 59, of 627 N. Chatham St., Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 23 days jail. Charge of misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.
CHARLEY R. PRENTICE, 19, of 814 E. Centerway, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated first offense with minor passenger, one month jail with Huber.
ALEXANDER J. STOWE, 29, of 617 N. Garfield St., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense and misdemeanor bail jumping, 44 days jail with Huber and two years probation. Charges of misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor possession of marijuana dismissed but read into court record.
DJ R. WEBERG, 24, of 2911 Carrousel Lane, Janesville, misdemeanor take and drive vehicle without consent, misdemeanor entry into/onto building/construction site/room, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor bail jumping, two years probation. Charge of misdemeanor theft of movable property dismissed but read into court record.
EDIN R. ZAVALA BARDALES, 23, of 120 St. Lawrence Ave., Apt. 222, Janesville, felony strangulation and suffocation, 30 months probation. Charges of misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor theft of movable property, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County courts
JOEY E. ALVARES, 20, of 1106 Wisconsin Ave., Elkhorn, misdemeanor possession of cocaine/coca and misdemeanor posses/illegally obtained prescription, four months jail. Charge of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
DANIEL CORDOVA, 28, of 1804 S. Shore Drive, Delavan Township, felony second degree recklessly endangering safety, one year prison and three years probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
DAVID B. KRAWCZYK, 45, of 169 Baldwin St., Sharon, misdemeanor operating while revoked, three months jail with Huber.
LATASHA A. MILLER, 28, of W2902 Highway 11, Elkhorn, felony possession of narcotic drugs and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, 18 months prison, six months extended supervision and three years probation. Charge of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
LUCAS C. WILLIAMS, 23, of W5999 Mariner Hills Trail, Elkhorn, felony throw/discharge bodily fluid at public safety worker or prosecutor, four months jail with Huber and two years probation. Charges of felony throw/discharge bodily fluid at public safety worker or prosecutor and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.