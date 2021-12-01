KEWANE S. BROWN, 36, of 200 E. Highway 14, Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, three months jail.
BRIAN J. GIES, 56, of 1608 Myra Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor criminal damage to property, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana dismissed but read into court record.
WILLIE L. MAYS, 63, of 1125 E. Racine St., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense and misdemeanor obstructing an officer, three months jail with Huber and one year probation. Charge of felony misappropriate ID info-avoid penalty dismissed but read into court record.
CHRISTOPHER J. MESQUITA, 41, of 104 S. Atwood Ave. #8, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, one month jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
SAMUEL RANGEL JR., 29, of 1302 Myra Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor bail jumping, one year probation. Charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
KODY J. ROHLOFF, 30, of 702 Lucas Court, Evansville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, two months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.
JAMES M. SLAGLE JR., 50, of 5137 N. Buckskin Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor intimidate victim/dissuade reporting and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 18 months probation. Charges of felony strangulation and suffocation, three counts felony bail jumping and two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County
JOSE A. ALONZO CONTRERAS, 37, of 705 Sutter Ave., Delavan, misdemeanor battery, 10 days jail with Huber and 18 months probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
