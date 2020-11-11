Rock County courts
DAMIYAN E. BUTLER, 28, of 624 Prairie Ave., Janesville, two counts misdemeanor possession of marijuana, two years probation. Charge of felony manufacture/deliver marijuana dismissed.
REGINALD T. COLE, 52, of 1900 Center Ave., c/o Job Center, Janesville, felony vehicle operator flee/elude officer, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, misdemeanor resisting/failing to stop and misdemeanor hit and run, three years probation.
JOHN J. DREGNE, 51, of 803 Rogers St. #1, Milton, felony homicide by intoxicated used of vehicle second offense, eight years prison and 10 years extended supervision. Charges of felony homicide by use of vehicles with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense, felony operating while intoxicated fifth or sixth offense and felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fifth or sixth offense dismissed but read into court record.
TYLER M. GILLE, 20, of 8910 Rockford Ave., Milton, felony possession of narcotic drugs, three years probation. Charges of felony neglecting a child and felony bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
ANNA M. HAMMER, 33, of 412 Pleasant St., Edgerton, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor operating while revoked, two years probation.
MARK W. HUTCHENS, 58, of 500 E. Court St. Apt. 2C, Janesville, three counts misdemeanor theft of movable property, one year prison, one year extended supervision and nine months jail.
JORDAN C. RILEY-VANGAMPLER, 20, of 469 N. Palm St., Janesville, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor obstructing an officer and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years probation. Charge of felony possession of marijuana with intent dismissed but read into court record.
SHANE S. TURNER, 48, of 1707 Morningside Drive #20, Janesville, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor criminal damage to property, two years probation. Charges of felony false imprisonment and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County courts
EDUARDO BARAJAS GONZALEZ, 30, of 344 S. Janesville St., Whitewater, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, two months jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
DAWN M. HUNTER, 57, of 4128 Briar Place, Delavan, three counts retail theft, nine months jail with Huber and two years probation. Charges of 11 counts of misdemeanor retail theft dismissed but read into court record.
STEPHANIE NAJERA DIAZ, 23, of W3540 highway 50, Lot 40, Lake Geneva, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, six months jail with Huber and 18 months probation. Charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
ALEXANDER N. PEPPER, 38, of 740 E. Geneva St., Apt. #4, Delavan, charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
JAMES W. QUINN, 29, of 141 Fontana Ave., Fontana, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 100 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
DASHAWN A. RICHARDSON, 22, of 340 N. Tratt St., #21, Whitewater, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 10 months probation. Charge of misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.
CHRISTIAN A. TURCK, 38, of 505 E. Clay St., Whitewater, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, three months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.
STEVEN G. ZELLMER, 36, of 131 Emily Court, Dairen, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 30 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.