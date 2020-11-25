Rock County courts
KIMBERLY A. BROOKS, 52, of 2204 Cornell Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense and misdemeanor operate with restricted controlled substance third offense, 141 days jail with Huber and three years probation. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
EDWARD J. BROWN JR., 35, of 1835 S. Osborne, Janesville, felony armed robbery, one year jail with Huber and four years probation.
WAYNE D. COLLICOTT JR., 55, of 6219 S. Highway 51 #1120, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated sixth offense, two years prison and three years extended supervision. Charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana dismissed but read into court record.
MARIA V. GONZALES, 58, of 1310 Bennett St., Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, one year jail with Huber and three years probation.
ZION E. HIBBLER, 20, of 817 Sherman Ave., Janesville, two counts felony threat to law enforcement officer, felony throw/discharge bodily fluid at public safety worker and felony drive or operate vehicle without consent second offense, three years prison and three years extended supervision. Charges of felony throw/discharge bodily fluid at public safety worker, misdemeanor obstructing an officer and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
CARL P. HORSTMAN-BROWN, 26, of 315 S. Atwood, Janesville, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor obstructing an officer dismissed.
HUNTER A. JASS, 20, of 6219 S. Highway 51, Lot 224, Town of Rock, felony burglary of building or dwelling, three years probation. Charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor receiving or concealing stolen property dismissed but read into court record.
JAMES E. REED III, 23, OF 2613 Sauk Drive, felony possession of marijuana with intent, three months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
CHRISTOPHER P. TOLIN, 55, of 6604 N. Chicago St., Milton, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, 15 months prison and three years extended supervision.
Walworth County courts
RYAN H. HOGAN, 39, of 771 Brickley Court, Fontana, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense and felony bail jumping, one month jail with Huber and 18 months probation.
CHAD F. KIEFER, 40, of W1135 Spleas Skoney Road, East Troy, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 15 days jail with Huber and 18 months probation. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense, misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order dismissed but read into court record.
STORM J. RILEY, 18, of W3896 S. Lakeshore Drive, Lake Geneva, felony bail jumping, six years probation. Charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.