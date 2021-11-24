Rock County
STEPHAN L. KRUEGER, 57, of 217 S. High St., Janesville, felony repeated sexual assault of same child, eight years prison and 12 years extended supervision. Charge of felony repeated sexual assault of same child dismissed but read into court record.
TYLER D. MILLER, 32, of 68 S. Huron Drive, Janesville, felony retail theft, one year jail and two years probation. Charges of misdemeanor possess/illegally obtained prescription and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
HUNTER R. PALMER, 26, of 1603 20th St., Apt. 4, Brodhead, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 53 days jail. Charge of misdemeanor criminal trespass to dwelling dismissed but read into court record.
DAVID A. SCOFIELD, 32, of 502 First Center Ave., Brodhead, felony child abuse-intentionally cause harm, 18 months probation.
STEPHEN R. WALKER, 25, OF 200 e. Highway 14, c/o Rock County Jail, Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 18 months prison and six months extended supervision.
Walworth County
ASHLEY N. CHILSON, 30, of W9002 Highway 11, Delavan, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation.
DENA D. CLARK, 54, of 20 Olive St. #8, Williams Bay, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one month jail with Huber.
MACKENZIE L. DENT, 22, OF 2313 Prairie View Drive, Delavan, misdemeanor possession of cocaine/coca, misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor bail jumping, one year jail with Huber and two years probation. Charges of two counts misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
FRANK G. FARELLA III, 25, of N3212 Williams St,. Lake Geneva, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor bail jumping, two months jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operate with restricting controlled substance second offense, misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
KIMBERLY M. JAMIE, 35, of 109 Elm St., Delavan, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense with minor passenger, three months jail with Huber.
RICHARD L. KEATON, 23, of 559 S. Clark St., Whitewater, felony manufacture/deliver marijuana, two years probation. Charges of two counts felony manufacture/deliver marijuana and felony bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
STEVEN M. KIRKWOOD, 24, of N3100 Hickory Road, Lake Geneva, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor bail jumping, two years probation. Charges of three counts felony bail jumping, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
MARIAH L. MARTIN, 25, of 370 N. Tratt St. 213, Whitewater, misdemeanor bail jumping, six days jail. Charge of misdemeanor operating without valid license dismissed but read into court record.
TIMOTHY J. MOAT, 48, of N7867 Townline Road, East Troy, misdemeanor operating while revoked, misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order and misdemeanor bail jumping, 15 days jail with Huber.
ADAM F. OLSON, 38, of 231 Vine St., Delavan, misdemeanor battery, six months jail.