Rock County
ZACHARY T. BLYTHE, 31, of 1438 S. Terrace St., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, six months jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
JASON D. BURNETT, 39, of 3443 E. Rotamer Road, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, six months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.
DEREK A. DIXON, 31, of 28 Sinclair St., Janesville, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 18 months probation. Charges of two counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
JEFFREY F. FORRETT, 65, of 1900 Center Ave., Janesville, felony burglary of building or dwelling and felony threat to law enforcement officer, five years probation. Charges of felony bail jumping and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
KYLE J. FROEBER, 28, of 115 Swift St., Edgerton, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor obstructing an officer, 45 days jail.
MICHAEL A. GONZALEZ, 51, of 2116 Blackbridge Road, Janesville, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, nine months jail with Huber. Charges of felony false imprisonment and felony bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
JARED M. HAHN, 21, of 4152 W. River Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor sexual intercourse with child 16 or older, actor 19 or older; one year probation.
JILL L. HARRIEL, 40, of 4317 Sandhill Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia, one year probation. Charges of two counts felony maintain drug trafficking place dismissed but read into court record.
METEYO D. LASHAWN HOLT, 18, of 2225 Garden Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated with minor passenger first offense, 10 days jail.
JOSEPH C. JANSEN, 61, of 203 W. Sunny Lane, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated sixth offense, 30 months prison and three years extended supervision.
COREY L. JOHNSON, 28, of 939 Benton Ave., Janesville, felony possess firearm and felony possess cocaine with intent, three years prison and six years extended supervision. Charges of two counts felony neglecting a child, felony maintain drug trafficking place and misdemeanor neglecting a child dismissed but read into court record.
JEFFERY L. KIRSCH, 39, of 1532 Lafayette St., Janesville, charge of felony substantial battery-intend bodily harm dismissed but read into court record.
XAVIER J. LAWTON, 24, OF 1920 s. Grant Ave. Janesville, felony child abuse-intentionally cause harm, three years probation. Charges of two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
DYLAN J. MADONNA, 19, of 412 S. Academy St., Janesville, misdemeanor operate firearm with controlled substance, one year probation.
JAVIS T. MCCLENDON, 41, of 317 Swan Lane, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping, one month jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor obstructing an officer, misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
DYLAN R. W. NICHOLS, 20, of 319 Caroline St., Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation.
JENNIFER D. OAS, 36, of 724 Mcewan Lane, Milton, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, one month jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
SHANE M. OKROLEY, 31, of 252 Burbank Ave., Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, one year jail with Huber and three years probation.
JENNIFER L. WELTZIN, 42, of 509 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, one year jail with Huber and three years probation. Charges of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County
MICHAEL J. BEHENNA, 17, of 1015 Mallard Lane, Genoa City, misdemeanor battery, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
COTY W. BROADWAY, 34, of N1103 Wisconsin St., Genoa City, charges of misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and three counts misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
JACOB D. ESCH, 35, of N4036 County F, Delavan, felony retail theft and misdemeanor carry a concealed knife, 18 months prison, one year extended supervision, three months jail with Huber and two years probation.
MELANIE S. FINCH, 20, of 257 N. Prairie St., Whitewater, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possess/illegally obtained prescription and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia, 15 days jail with Huber and two years probation.
SETH J. GAYHART, 24, of 528 Haskins St., Lake Geneva, felony burglary-arm self with dangerous weapon, felony possession of methamphetamine and felony theft of moveable property, 11 months jail with Huber and six years probation. Charges of felony burglary-arm self with dangerous weapon, nine counts felony theft of movable property, misdemeanor theft of movable property and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
LAVELO D. MCCLAIN, 32, of 444 N. Harmony Lane, Whitewater, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, nine months jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operate with restricting controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana dismissed but read into court record.
JOSHUA J. NAST, 24, of W8532 Willis Ray Road, Whitewater, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possess/illegally obtained prescription and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia, 15 days jail with Huber and two years probation.
HOLDEN J. RICHARDT, 25, of 1624 Morningside Drive #6, Janesville, charges of felony bail jumping and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
JASON L. SENSABAUGH, 45, OF w5512 Barley Road, Elkhorn, misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order, 10 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor hit and run dismissed but read into court record.
TERRANCE N. THROW, 56, of 205 N. Main St. #4, Walworth, felony sex offender-fail to provide information, two years probation.
JENNA R. WINKLER, 33, of 221 N. Washington St., Elkhorn, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation. Charges of felony battery or threat to judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.