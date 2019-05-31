Rock County courts

ALIS M. CHRONINGER, 30, of 1305 S. Orchard St., Janesville, three counts misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, two years’ probation. Charge of felony possession of narcotic drugs dismissed but read into court record.

MASSEN R. CROTTY, 20, of 4408 Snadhill Drive, c/o Connie Nance, Janesville, charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.

RYAN K. FEGGESTAD, 29, of 2008 Purvis Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 90 days jail with Huber.

JENNIFER M. GACKSTATTER, 43, of 2412 W. State St., Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, two years’ probation. Charge of felony possession of narcotic drugs dismissed.

LAURA G. GONZALEZ, 20, of 6219 S. Highway 51, Lot 301, Janesville, misdemeanor criminal trespass to dwelling, misdemeanor battery, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail-jumping,90 days jail with Huber and two years’ probation. Charges of two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor theft of movable property, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor obstructing an officer and misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

ERICK P. HOAG, 58, of 3010 W. highway 14, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 45 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.

ADAM J. HUSCHKA, 21, OF 1617 Pershing Place, Janesville, felony take and drive vehicle without consent, two years and six months prison and three years extended supervision. Charge of misdemeanor obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.

NICHOLAS R. MANZ, 31, of 1121 Putnam Ave., Janesville, felony take and drive vehicle without consent, one year jail with Huber and three years’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor possession of synthetic cannabinoid and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

KENNETH D. MILLER, 30, of 716 Miller Ave., Janesville, charge of felony possession of narcotic drugs dismissed and charge of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

RAFAEL MURPHY, 29, of 7110 W. Hanover Road, Janesville, felony forgery-uttering, 90 days jail with Huber.

JOSEPH H. OSTROWSKI, 44, of 200 E. Highway 14, c/o Rock County Jail, Janesville, felony first degree sexual assault with use of dangerous weapon, 10 years prison and 20 years extended supervision. Charges of felony false imprisonment, felony armed burglary and felony armed robbery with use of force dismissed but read into court record.

FAWN M. RINALDI, 44, of 221 N. Academy #200, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 90 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.

SHANINDOEA R. STEPHAN, 40, of 200 E. Highway 14, c/o Rock County Jail, Janesville, felony repeated sexual assault of same child, one year jail and seven years’ probation. Charge of felony first degree child sexual assault-intercourse with person under 12 dismissed but read into court record.

CRYSTAL C. STRIETER, 28, of 323 N. High St., Janesville, two counts misdemeanor retail theft, the years’ probation. Charge of felony retail theft dismissed but read into court record.

JOSE D. TORRES, 3619 W. Tripp Road, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated with minor passenger, five days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content with minor passenger dismissed.

THOMAS B. WOODWARD JR., 52, of 3920 Dorchester Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor cause injury/operate while under the influence first offense, 30 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor cause injury while operating with prohibited blood alcohol content first offense dismissed.

Walworth County courts

TANIA BRADLEY, 35, of 212 W. North St. upper, Whitewater, misdemeanor operating while revoked, five days jail with Huber. Charge misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order dismissed but read into court record.

ZACHARY P. CERVANTES, 29, of 642 Holland Ave., Delavan, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense and felony operating while intoxicated fifth or sixth offense, three years prison and six years extended supervision. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense, felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fifth or sixth offense, three counts felony bail-jumping, three counts misdemeanor operating while revoked, three counts misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order and misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

DAVID R. FISCHER, 39, of 2789 Honey Creek Circle #614, East Troy, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year jail with Huber and two years’ probation.

HERMAN C. FUNK, 37, of W7767 Sweet Road, Darien, misdemeanor operate without valid license and misdemeanor bail-jumping, 30 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operate without valid license dismissed but read into court record.

ROSS C. GOOD, 51, of 223 Turtlecreek Apt. 2, Delavan, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, 30 days jail with Huber and 18 months’ probation. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense dismissed but read into court record.

RAYMOND E. HOGAN JR., 31, of 606 Haskins St. Lyons, felony possession of marijuana, two years’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

ERIC A. JOHNSEN, 46, of N2020 County Road H, Lot #441, Lake Geneva, charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

ELIJAH L. LMINGGIO, 35, of 320 Lincoln St. #13, Janesville, charge of misdemeanor possession of cocaine dismissed but read into court record.

JACOB D. OLDENBURG, 29, of W8884 Lake Lorraine Road, Delavan, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

KIEFER M. SULLIVAN, 30, of 1638 W. Wildwood Road, Whitewater, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 30 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.

MICHAELA J. THOMAS, 18, of 238 Highland Ave., Genoa City, two counts misdemeanor graffiti and two counts misdemeanor criminal damage to property, one year probation.

TROY A. VASQUEZ, 32, of 310 E. Washington St., Delavan, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 90 days jail with Huber and one year probation.

STEVEN S. WALTER, 52, of N3368 Highway 14, Darien, felony operating while intoxicated fifth or sixth offense, 18 months prison and three years extended supervision. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fifth or sixth offense dismissed but read into court record.