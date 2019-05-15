Rock County courts

EFREM B. BEASLEY, 29, of 2823 Woodlane Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor battery, 30 days jail with Huber and two years’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

BRETT J. BERTRAND, 38, of 501 County Road X, Edgerton, two counts felony possession of narcotic drugs and five counts felony bail-jumping, three years’ probation. Charge of two counts misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

KRISTIN N. FISH, 19, of 3518 Candlewood Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor resisting and officer, two years’ probation. Charges of felony possession of marijuana with intent, three counts felony bail-jumping, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor possession of marijuana dismissed but read into court record.

HAROLD R. FREEMAN, 53, of 329 S. Washington St., Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 30 days jail.

BRADLEY A. HAINES, 55, of 6219 S. highway 51, Lot 269, Janesville, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 90 days jail.

MAIA L. JOHNSON, 31, of 2204 S. Pine St., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 30 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.

TYLER V. KUBLY, 27, of 1215 Church St., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 60 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.

MELISSA A. PEGUES, 40, of 867 E. Memorial Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor illegal transfer of FS, misdemeanor resisting an officer and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years’ probation. Charges of five counts felony bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

ELYSIA N. POLHILL, 17, 867 E. Memorial Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years’ probation.

MARIO M. RIVERS, 47, of 115 Mason St., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 14 months jail and two years’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.

NOAH D. WHITE, 19, of 1053 N. Martin Road, Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor obstructing an officer, 18 months’ probation.

Walworth County courts

LAVELL M. CAMPBELL, 27, of 382 N. Newcomb St., Whitewater, felony sex offender failure to provide information and misdemeanor battery, three years prison and four years extended supervision. Charges of felony sex offender failure to update information, misdemeanor retail theft and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

CANDELARIO COVARRUBIAS JR., 35, of 1804 S. Shore Drive, Delavan, felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fifth or sixth offense, 30 months prison and 30 months extended supervision. Charges of felony operating while intoxicated fifth or sixth offense and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.

ROSS DEAKINS, 35, of 219 Walworth St., Sharon, felony possession of marijuana, 45 days jail with Huber. Charges of felony possession of amphetamine/LSD/psilocin and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

ERIC M. DIAMOND, 45, of 2804 Willow Point Drive #2, Delavan, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 90 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense and misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

GREGORY A. OSBORNE, 48, of 801 E. Clay St. Apt. A1, Whitewater, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 90 days jail with Huber, 1 year probation. Charges of misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.

SETH M. PFISTER, 19, of 704 E. Geneva St., Delavan, felony failure to maintain sex offender registry, 18 months prison and two years’ extended supervision.

GUADALUPE R. RODRIGUEZ, 50, of 1615 Hiawatha Drive, Delavan, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor bail-jumping, 10 months’ jail and two years’ probation. Charges of two counts misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

RICHARD J. ROWLAND, 58, of W2732 Highway 11, Elkhorn, charge of felony identity theft dismissed but read into court record.