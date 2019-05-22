Rock County courts

ALAN W. BANNER, 77, 209 Westridge Road, Janesville, felony second degree recklessly endangering safety, three years’ probation. Charges of misdemeanor operate firearm while intoxicated and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

RACHEL A. BELANGER, 35, of 1532 Lafayette St., Janesville, felony possession of cocaine with intent as party to crime, felony maintain drug trafficking place as party to crime and four counts misdemeanor neglecting a child, two years and six months prison, five years extended supervision and nine months jail. Charges of felony possession of heroin with intent, two counts felony possession of narcotics with intent, felony possession of firearm by convicted felon and misdemeanor possession of marijuana dismissed but read into court record.

AMANDA E. BJORK-SWANSON, 35, of 19 Northside Drive, Milton, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 30 days jail. Charge of misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.

BENJAMIN J. HOOPS, 25, of 840 Happy Hollow Road, Janesville, misdemeanor battery and two counts misdemeanor bail-jumping, two years’ probation. Charges of misdemeanor computer message threaten injury or harm, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

BRADY S. HUME, 29, of 400 Second St., Walworth, misdemeanor intentionally subject individual at risk to abuse not causing or likely causing bodily harm, one year probation.

JUSTIN T. MCQUITTER, 30, of 414 S. Elizabeth, Whitewater, felony bail-jumping, two years prison and three years extended supervision.

JEREMY A. MOORE, 38, of 309 S. Franklin St., Janesville, five counts forgery uttering, six counts felony bail-jumping and six counts misdemeanor retail theft, two years’ probation. Charges of 10 counts felony forgery uttering, 10 counts felony bail-jumping, misdemeanor retail theft misdemeanor obstructing an officer, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

FRANCISCO RAMOS JR., 42, of 307 McKinley Upper, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense and six counts misdemeanor bail-jumping, 74 days jail with Huber and three years’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed. Charge of two counts misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

Walworth County courts

JOSEPH R. DAVIS, 35, of P.O. Box 43, Darien Township, felony operating while intoxicated fifth or sixth offense and felony bail-jumping, two years prison and three years extended supervision. Charges of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fifth or sixth offense and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.

CHRISTOPHER M. DRESSLER, 46, of 1159 Bloomingfield Drive Apt. 4, Whitewater, misdemeanor operating while revoked, two days jail.

ETHAN D. EHRHARDT, 20, of N6059 Foster Road, Elkhorn, felony receiving stolen property, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated with minor passenger, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and three counts misdemeanor bail-jumping, two years’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor operating with restricted controlled substance with minor passenger and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

MARC A. FIORILLO, 24, of 539 Forest Glen Drive, Fontana, felony burglary armed with dangerous weapon and felony second degree recklessly endangering safety, eight years prison and eight years extended supervision. Charges of felony attempted armed robbery with threat of force, felony false imprisonment and misdemeanor resisting and officer dismissed but read into court record.

RANDI A. NUZZO, 61, of 912 Racine St., Delavan, felony injury by intoxicated use of vehicle, two years prison, three years extended supervision, one year jail with Huber and four years’ probation. Charges of felony injury by use of vehicle with prohibited blood alcohol content and felony second degree reckless injury dismissed but read into court record.

JOSE O. PORTILLO AMPARO, 25, of 208 W. North St., Whitewater, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 90 days jail with Huber and one year probation.

CHRISTOPHER D. SANDERS, 25, of 124 N. broad St. 3, Elkhorn, felony bail-jumping, three years’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

ANTHONY M. SZABO, 50, of 215 E. Walworth Ave. Room 511, Baymont Hotel, Delavan, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 100 days jail with Huber and one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

LEELAND J. WILLIAMS, 28, of 539 W. Caine St. Apt. 201, Whitewater, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail-jumping, 30 days jail with Huber.