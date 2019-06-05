Rock County courts

TYLER A. ARNOLD, 24, of 232 Pheasant Lane, Janesville, felony strangulation and suffocation, two counts felony bail-jumping and misdemeanor battery, nine months jail with Huber and three years’ probation. Charges of felony bail-jumping, misdemeanor battery and two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

CHRISTOPHER J. BAUMANN, 35, of 808 Johnson St., Janesville, two counts misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years’ probation. Charges of two counts felony child abuse intentionally cause harm and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

ISAIAH L. BELL, 19, of 706 Williams St., Janesville, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, two years’ probation.

HEAVEN M. CABAN, 19, of 758 S. Main St., Janesville, two counts misdemeanor theft of movable property, 18 months’ probation. Charge of felony forgery-uttering dismissed but read into court record.

JAMES R. CONNERS, 40, of 3315 S. Highway 51 Lot 71, Janesville, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years’ probation.

TREVOR M. EDWARDS, 33, of 231 W. Liberty St., Evansville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 10 days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense and misdemeanor possession of cocaine dismissed but read into court record.

AUTUMN K. EICHHOLZ, 22, of 142 S. Wright Road, Janesville, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

KYLE S. GILSTRAP, 28, of 1721 S. Willard Ave. Rear, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, misdemeanor obstructing an officer and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 90 days jail with Huber and two years’ probation. Charges of two counts felony second degree recklessly endangering safety dismissed. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.

JULIE A. HOLLER, 52, of 609 S. Academy St., Janesville, felony second degree recklessly endangering safety, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, three years prison, three years extended supervision, 10 months jail with Huber and one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor endanger safety with use of dangerous weapon, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor resisting an officer dismissed but read into court record.

ADAM L. KNUTSON, 30, of 608 Colby St., Orfordville, felony burglary of building or dwelling and misdemeanor theft of movable property, five years’ probation. Charge of felony bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

JEREMY J. KOCH, 44, of 10619 N. County Line Road, Lot 46, Whitewater, three counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 18 months’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

JACOB H. KOENIG, 32, of 313 Higgens, Evansville, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years’ probation.

JEREMYA L. KUENNEN, 29, of 200 E. highway 14, c/o Rock County Jail, Janesville, two counts misdemeanor retail theft, misdemeanor theft of movable property, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts misdemeanor bail-jumping, two years’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor retail theft dismissed but read into court record.

ZACHARY M. L. LEMMER, 29, of 200 E. Spring St., Orfordville, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, two years’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

BARRY J. LUCAS SR., 45, of 214 Mckinley, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fifth offense, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year prison, two years extended supervision and 30 days jail. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fifth offense, felony vehicle operator flee/eluding an officer, felony threat to law enforcement officer and felony bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

TRAVIS A. LUND, 26, of 10308 E. Highway 59, Milton, felony cause injury/operating with controlled substance, nine months jail with Huber and three years’ probation.

SUNDIATA M. ROACH, 23, of 202 Cherry St., Janesville, felony first degrees recklessly endangering safety, felony possession of marijuana with intent and two counts misdemeanor possession of marijuana, three years prison and five years extended supervision.

ZACHARY L. TREZEK, 28, of 212 Race St., Janesville, three counts felony burglary of building or dwelling, four years prison, five years extended supervision and seven years’ probation. Charges of four counts felony theft of movable property, 11 counts felony burglary of building or dwelling and two counts misdemeanor theft of movable property dismissed but read into court record.

Walworth County courts

J. GUADALUPE BARAJAS, 44, of W7955 Creek Road #670, Delavan, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 90 days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.

STEVEN D. BRADFORD, 23, of 257 S. Janesville St., Whitewater, felony manufacture/deliver designer drugs, three years prison, three years extended supervision, 30 days jail with Huber and three years’ probation. Charges of two counts felony manufacture/deliver designer drugs dismissed but read into court record.

RUSSELL D. BRUNKE, 43, of 508 Mesita Road, Fontana, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, three month jail with Huber.

NICOLE L. CARLSON, 27, of N3267 Queen Road, Lake Geneva, felony bail-jumping, 18 months’ probation.

KYLE R. FRITTS, 22, of 1856 Division St., East Troy, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year jail and two years’ probation. Charge of felony manufacture/deliver LSD dismissed.

SARA L. LARSEN, 37, of 2742 Main St. #112, East Troy, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 90 days jail with Huber and one year probation. Charges of misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

LESTER J. PEACOCK, 28, of 929 Milton Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor operate without valid license third offense in three years, 20 days jail with Huber.

DEVON E. ROMENS, 20, of 421 E. Milwaukee St., Whitewater, felony possession of burglarious tools, 90 days jail with Huber and three years’ probation. Charges of felony burglary of building or dwelling and misdemeanor theft of movable property dismissed but read into court record.

ANTHONY M. SCHMIDT, 30, of N3280 Quail Road, Lake Geneva, six counts felony possession of child pornography, 15 years prison and five years extended supervision. Charges of eight counts felony possession of child pornography and felony sex registry violation dismissed but read into court record.

STACY M. SCHULZ, 32, of N6773 University Road, Elkhorn, two counts misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, one year jail and two years’ probation. Charge of felony possession of narcotic drugs dismissed.

MATTHEW M. SHARP, 34, of 320 S. Third St., Delavan, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, 18 months prison, six months extended supervision and one year probation.

AMY L. TAYLOR, 38, of 651 Southwind Drive #103, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 90 days jail with Huber and one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.

TERRANCE M. WILLIAMS, 18, of 410 N. terrace #7, Delavan, felony burglary of building or dwelling, 30 days jail with Huber and three years’ probation. Charges of felony attempted burglary of building or dwelling, felony bail-jumping, misdemeanor theft of movable property and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.