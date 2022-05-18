Rock County
PARIS D. DAVIS JR., 18, of 402 Locust St., Janesville, misdemeanor battery, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
ALEXANDER J. DENIO, 26, of 1712 S. Grant Ave., Janesville, felony possession of child pornography, three years prison and on year extended supervision. Charges of two counts felony possession of child pornography dismissed but read into court record.
JESSICA A. EASTON, 38, of 103 S. Locust St., Janesville, misdemeanor neglecting a child, misdemeanor retail theft and misdemeanor bail jumping, nine month jail and two years probation. Charges of misdemeanor possess/illegally obtained prescription and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
JENNIFER L. GORNIAK, 40, of 97 Falling Creek Circle, Janesville, misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years probation.Charge of felony possess marijuana with intent dismissed.
ABDUL D. HARRIEL, 42, of 4317 Sandhill Drive, Janesville, felony possess cocaine with intent and felony possess firearm, two years prison and five years extended supervision. Charges of felony possess marijuana with intent and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
PAUL M. HOLZMEISTER, 34, of 3211 Vold Court, Apt. 2, Janesville, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation. Charge of felony strangulation and suffocation dismissed but read into court record.
BETHANY A. HOVER, 31, of 2408 Johnson St., Janesville, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping, two years probation. Charge of misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
FABIAN W. JONES, 30, of 200 E. Highway 14, Rock County Jail, Janesville, felony fail/comply-officer/person into custody, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor obstructing an officer, two years probation. Charge of felony manufacture/deliver cocaine dismissed but read into court record.
RAYMOND C. J. MURRAY, 33, of 6 E. Fulton St., Apt. 2, Edgerton felony threat to law enforcement officer, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 44 days jail with Huber and three years probation. Charges of felony battery or threat to judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense, misdemeanor resisting an officer and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
JASON F. NEWCOMB, 37, of N2922 Marshall Lane, Lake Geneva, felony possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia, one year prison and one year extended supervision. Charges of felony possess amphetamine/LSD/Psilocin, felony possession of synthetic cannabinoid and felony bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
RIHANNA J. RODRIGUEZ, 30, of 2615 Vail Court, Apt. 8, Janesville, misdemeanor operate while restricted controlled substance second offense, 10 days jail with Huber.
NICHOLAS J. ROTH, 42, of 2827 Sixth St., Monroe, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one month jail.
Walworth County
RICHARD J. ALBERT, 56, of W5467 Acorn Way, Elkhorn, felony battery, felony possession of marijuana and felony bail jumping, six months jail with Huber and four years probation. Charges of two counts felony bail jumping, misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia and two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
ISRAEL R. AVILA, 31, of 815 Inlet Shore Drive, Delavan, misdemeanor operating while revoked, three days jail. Charge of misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order dismissed but read into court record.
JONATHAN L. FERO, 23, of 11128 E. County N, Whitewater, felony manufacture/deliver marijuana, felony vehicle operator flee/elude officer and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, three months jail with Huber and four years probation. Charges of felony bail jumping, misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
JOSHUA J. GALLMAN, 41, of W4795 Fremont Road, Whitewater, misdemeanor hit and run, six months jail with Huber and one year probation.