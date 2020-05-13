Rock County courts
TREVOR M. HARMEL, 28, of 1053 Nelson Ave., Milton, misdemeanor retail theft, misdemeanor battery, three counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail-jumping, 30 months probation. Charges of two counts misdemeanor retail theft, two counts misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
HUNTER J. LENEAU, 19, of 4102 Boulder Drive, Janesville, felony possession of child pornography by person under age of 18 and felony bail jumping, 175 days jail with Huber and five years probation. Charge of misdemeanor credit card-theft by acquisition dismissed but read into court record.
DEANDRE M. WILLIAMS, 24, of 115 Depot St. Unit 2, Footville, two counts felony bail jumping, one year prison and three years extended supervision. Charge of felony battery by prisoners and misdemeanor obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County courts
PATRICK B. CARNEY, 29, of 120 W. Jefferson St., Darien, misdemeanor possession of cocaine/coca, 15 days jail. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
KRYSTAL A. RUCKS, 30, of 1134 Walworth Ave., Whitewater, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, 18 months prison and three years extended supervision. Charges of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense, misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.