Rock County courts
STEVEN M. BLOEDOW, 51, of 309 Willow St., Orfordville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, two weeks jail with Huber and two years probation. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.
CHARLES G. GRAY, 57, of 1900 Center Ave., Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fifth offense, 18 months prison and three years extended supervision. Charges of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fifth offense and forfeiture operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
NATHAN J. HARDEN, 33, of 619 Williams St., Janesville, felony misappropriate ID info-avoid penalty, felony second degree recklessly endangering safety, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense and misdemeanor bail jumping, 15 months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor hit and run dismissed but read into court record.
KYLE S. LONG, 19, of 3702 S. County H, Orfordville, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, one year probation.
MICHAEL A. LOPEZ, 31, of 830 Harding St. Apt. 205, Janesville, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, misdemeanor criminal trespass to dwelling and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one week jail.
AARON R. MATTINGLY, 35, of 57 Cortland Drive, Evansville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation.
KEEGAN C. MCADORY, 18, of 718 Yuba St. Upper, Janesville, felony robbery with use of force and two counts misdemeanor operating while revoked, one year jail with Huber and five years probation. Charges of felony burglary-armed with dangerous weapon, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and three counts misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
ALLEN L. OLSON, 42, of 724 Harding St., Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor theft of movable property dismissed but read into court record.
DEREK H. POLZIN, 34, of 1312 Hamilton Court Apt. 5, Janesville, three counts felony forgery-writings or objects, five years probation. Charges of misdemeanor theft of movable property and three counts misdemeanor fraud against financial institution dismissed but read into court record.
DANNY SCHOATE, 41, of 804 Hawthorne Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor negligent handling of burning material and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation. Charges of misdemeanor criminal damage to property, misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County courts
MICHAEL A. BOURDO, 54, of 3206 Main St. #1, East Troy, misdemeanor operating while revoked, misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order and misdemeanor bail jumping, 15 days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating while revoked and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
BRANDIE L. HAYS, 39, of W841 Pell Lake Drive, Genoa city, misdemeanor battery, 73 days jail. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
DEVAN M. MONTEZ, 17, of N6815 Queens Road, Elkhorn, felony theft of moveable property and felony manufacture/deliver marijuana, six months jail with Huber and 30 months probation. Charges of two counts felony manufacture/deliver marijuana, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.
SETH M. PFISTER, 22, of #3 Evergreen Motel, Elkhorn, felony sex registry violation, three years prison and three years extended supervision.
ANDRW SCHMIDTMANN II, 22, of 923 W. Highland St., Whitewater, felony possession of marijuana with intent and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia, 18 months probation.