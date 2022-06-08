Rock County
MICHAEL G. BENAGE, 37, of 200 N. Jackson St., Apt. 422, Janesville, felony strangulation and suffocation and three counts felony bail jumping, 18 months prison and 30 months extended supervision. Charges of misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
LORRIE A. BRAND, 51, of 1613 Green Forest Run St., Janesville, two counts felony misappropriate ID info-obtain money and two counts misdemeanor credit card-fraudulent use, three years probation. Charges of felony misappropriate ID info-avoid penalty and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
BRANDON M. COAKLEY, 33, of 996 Quail Lane, Janesville, felony theft-movable property from person.corpse, four years probation.
TORI K. GJERTSON, 29, of 3430 Milton Ave., Room 116, Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia, three years probation.
DYLAN L. HAYDEN, 19, of 615 Rockport Road, Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years probation.
BENJAMIN E. HEDGECOCK, 32, of 1025 N. Washington St., Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fifth offense and felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, 30 months prison and four years extended supervision. Charges of felony bail jumping and two counts misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
RICHARD O. JERO III, 25, of 401 S. Wright St., Orfordville, two counts felony battery by prisoners and felony assault by prisoners, five years prison, five years extended supervision and eight years probation.
FRANCISCO LARA JR., 25, of 222 Pheasant Lane, Janesville, two counts misdemeanor possession of marijuana, two months jail with Huber and 18 months probation.
ASHLEA L. MAREK, 30, of Janesville, felony physical abuse of elder person-intentionally cause bodily harm, misdemeanor possession of cocaine/coca, misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping, six months jail and three years probation. Charge of misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
CLAUDE B. MCDONALD, 39, of 603 S. High St., Janesville, felony possess marijuana with intent, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor criminal damage to property, three years probation. Charge of misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
KIM N. RHOADES, 53, of 1128 Blackbridge Road, Janesville, misdemeanor retail theft, nine months jail and one year probation.
ALEXANDER J. SALOIS, 38, of 114 S. Academy St., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 75 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.
CORTLAND A. SHELLY, 39, of 1717 Green Forrest Run, Apt. 109, Janesville, felony second degree sexual assault-intoxicated victim, eight years prison and eight years extended supervision.Charges of felony incest with child and felony child enticement-give/sell drugs dismissed but read into court record.
SYDNEY T. THORSEN, 25, of 1456 S. Arch St., Janesville, felony misappropriate ID info-avoid penalty and misdemeanor obstructing an officer, one year probation.
Walworth County
RYAN N. ANDERSON, 37, of N1696 Mallow Place, Genoa City, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, one month jail with Huber and 18 months probation. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense dismissed but read into court record.
FREDY C. LOPEZ MARTINEZ, 43, of 1334 Marion St., Lake Geneva, three counts misdemeanor theft-false representation, two years probation. Charge of felony misappropriate ID info-obtain money dismissed but read into court record.
EDUARDO SANDOVAL, 37, of 956 Henry St., Lake Geneva, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor criminal damage to property, six months jail with Huber. Charge of felony bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
TIMOTHY J. WEST, 52, of 272 Wright St., Delavan, charge of misdemeanor violate/harassment restraining order dismissed but read into court record.