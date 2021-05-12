Rock County courts
OSCAR AGUILAR, 45, of 2617 Harvard Drive #1, Janesville, misdemeanor obstructing an officer, six months jail.
GRIFFIN P. CONLEY, 29, of 2506 N. Sumac Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content, 45 days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order dismissed but read into court record.
TYLER G. CROSS, 22, of 8985 N. First St., Apt. 9, Edgerton, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years probation. Charge of felony false imprisonment dismissed but read into court record.
BENJAMIN D. LAVELLE, 25, of 141 Cherry St., Edgerton, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, one month jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
CHRISTOPHER W. NEEDHAM, 36, of 6219 S. Highway 51, Lot 1130, Janesville, two counts felony possess an intimate representation without consent, three years probation.
KENNETH M. PERRY, 32, of 2411 S. Terrace St., Janesville, three counts misdemeanor theft of movable property, 18 months probation.
DUSTIN G. REVELS, 38, of 10 Galena Lane, Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years probation.
MATTHEW W. L. ROLAIN, 33, of 619 S. Franklin St., Janesville, felony threat to law enforcement officer, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, three years probation. Charges of four counts felony bail jumping, two counts misdemeanor criminal damage to property, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor resisting an officer dismissed but read into court record.
ARTHUR L. SCOTT, 32, of 625 Center Ave., Janesville, felony bail jumping, two years prison and two years extended supervision.
BENJAMIN S. STOCKWELL, 19, of 8951 N. Rock River Drive, Edgerton, misdemeanor resisting/failing to stop, two months jail. Charge of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
JENNIFER L. STREULY, 31, of 1434 Liberty Lane, Janesville, misdemeanor theft of movable property and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation.
Walworth County courts
KEITH R. DAHME, 63, of 916 W. Peck St., Whitewater, felony strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years prison, three years extended supervision and three years probation.
ANGELA R. JOSKI, 47, of N2641 State Road 67, Williams Bay, felony operating while intoxicated seventh, eighth or ninth offense, three years prison and five years extended supervision.
AERIAN G. OUSKA-TOMCZEWSKI, 26, of 2832 S. County O, Delavan, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor possession of cocaine/coca, two years probation. Charges of felony manufacture/deliver cocaine and misdemeanor escape-civil arrest/body execution dismissed but read into court record.