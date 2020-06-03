Rock County courts
MAXSON CHAN, 27, of 203 S. Locust St., Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 18 months probation. Charge of misdemeanor criminal trespass to dwelling dismissed but read into court record.
KYLER A. GOGLIO, 27, of 28, W. High St., Edgerton, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, five days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
ALEXANDER NATAL, 48, of 809 Rockport Road, Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 45 days jail with Huber.
TAYLOR M. SCHULZ, 23, of 702 Mcewen St., Brodhead, misdemeanor resisting/failing to stop and misdemeanor bail jumping, 18 months probation. Charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana dismissed but read into court record.
DNAIEL D. STRANG II, 32, of 6219 S. Highway 51 Lot 73, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, one year jail with Huber and three years probation. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense dismissed but read into court record.
DUSTIN M. VARNEY, 31, of 122 Oakwood Ave., Edgerton, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 10 days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense and misdemeanor possession of marijuana dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County courts
DONNIE L. NOLIN, 50, of W6530 County A, Elkhorn, felony operating while intoxicated, seventh, eighth or ninth offense, felon operating with prohibited blood alcohol content seventh, eighth or ninth offense and misdemeanor operating while revoked, six years prison and five years extended supervision.