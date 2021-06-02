Rock County courts
CURT L. BAUMER, 39, of 10749 W. County A, Evansville, felony operating while intoxicated seventh offense and felony operating while intoxicated eighth offense, eight years prison and 10 years extended supervision. Charges of two counts felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content seventh, eighth or ninth offense and three counts felony bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
JOSHUA R. BERTRAND, 34, of 30 W. High St., Edgerton, felony operate with restricted controlled substance fourth offense, one year jail with Huber and three years probation. Charges of felony strangulation and suffocation, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, misdemeanor operating while revoked, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
REYNALDO BROWN JR., 43, of 2730 W. Wall St. #116, Janesville, misdemeanor battery, one year probation. Charges of misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
CARLOS V. CABAN, 45, of 321 Rockport Road, felony failure to report to jail and misdemeanor battery, four months jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor receiving or concealing stolen property and misdemeanor entry into/onto building/construction site/room dismissed but read into court record.
JASMINE M. DELAP, 27, of 605 Skylark Lane, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fifth offense, one year jail and three years probation. Charges of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fifth offense, three counts felony bail jumping, misdemeanor obstructing an officer and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
JONATHAN JIMENEZ, 25, of 1515 W. Memorial Drive, Janesville, felony possess firearm-convicted of a felony and felony possession of marijuana with intent, five years prison and five years extended supervision. Charges of felony first degree recklessly endangering safety, felony possess with intent/deliver narcotics, felony possession of cocaine with intent, misdemeanor intentionally point firearm at person, and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.
JOSHUA A. KASTER, 30, of 3632 Birdsong Lane, Janesville, felony arson of building without owner’s consent and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, six months jail and four years probation. Charges of felony take and drive vehicle without consent, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
DAMIEN A. MCCLATCHEY, 25, of 214 S. Locust St., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 10 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
HUMBERTO MUNOZ VILLALBA, 31, of 1504 Starling Lane, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, seven months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense, misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense and misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order dismissed but read into court record.
JORDAN J. NEWCOMB, 30, of 14243 W. Carrol Road, Brodhead, felony possession of narcotic drugs, 18 months prison, 18 months extended supervision, one year jail with Huber and three years probation. Charge of felony vehicle operator flee/elude officer dismissed but read into court record.
KIRK D. PFISTERER, 51, of 977 Industrial Court, Janesville, two counts misdemeanor obstructing an officer, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor bail jumping, 45 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County courts
MICHAL J. GUZMAN, 19, of 215 Rockport Road, Janesville, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years probation. Charge of felony interfere with fire/fighting-alarm/fighters dismissed but read into court record.
MAXWELL W. HUMMEL, 19, of 104 W. Walworth Ave. #103, Delavan, felony strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia, three months jail with Huber and two years probation. Charges of misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
MARCOS D. ROSILLO-RANGEL, 32, of 433 Autumn Drive #207, Delavan, misdemeanor operating without a valid license, misdemeanor bail jumping, 15 days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating without a valid license and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
BENINO RUBIO III, 39, of 235 Gooseberry Lane, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor battery, one year prison and one year extended supervision. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.