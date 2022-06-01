Rock County
JR JOSEPH BALADEZ, 29, of 158 S. Jackson St., Janesville, felony bail jumping, three years probation. Charge of misdemeanor theft of movable property dismissed but read into court record.
FREDRICKA L. BURKS, 41, of 427 W. Racine St., First Floor, Janesville, felony opera ting while intoxicated with minor passenger third offense, seven months jail with Huber. Charges of felony operate with restriction controlled substance, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
THOMAS E. CARSON, 58, of 533 N. Chatham St., Janesville, felony fraud against financial institution, two years probation.
BRADLEY P. GILBERTSON, 40, of 351 W. Fulton St., Apt. 101, Edgerton, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation.
GUSTAV C. MAHLUM, 36, of 506 S. Franklin St., Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor obstructing an officer, one year probation. Charges of misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
JONATHAN C. PUCKETT, 21, of 209 N. Pearl St., Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 10 days jail with Huber.
Walworth County
DANIEL O. BOURDO, 37, of N5462 Newman St., Elkhorn, felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor bail jumping, two months jail with Huber and three years probation. Charges of misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
MARY E. CALLAS, 31, OF 302 Linn St. 3, Janesville, misdemeanor fail/report to county jail, five days jail.
RAYMOND E. HOGAN JR., 34, of W4789 Remer Road, Elkhorn, misdemeanor resisting/failing to stop, three days jail with Huber.
MATTHEW R. NOWACK, 18, of 300 S. Edwards Blvd. 57, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor hit and run, one year probation.
TIMOTHY J. SPRANDEL, 31, of 29 S. Wisconsin St. 6, Elkhorn, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, 75 days jail.
EMILY B. VALADEZ, 40, of 339 W. Beloit St., Darien, misdemeanor possession of cocaine/coca, one year jail with Huber and one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana dismissed but read into court record.
DANIEL P. VAN DYKE, 48, of 228 W. Second Ave., Elkhorn, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping, one year probation. Charges of misdemeanor knowingly violate a domestic abuse order-injunction and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.