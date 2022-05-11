Rock County
JEREMY W. ANDERSON, 42, of 602 N. Oakhill Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor criminal damage to property dismissed but read into court record.
SAMUEL J. CRIVELLO, 33, of 1111 Ruger Ave., Janesville, felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense, four months jail with Huber and 30 months probation. Charge of felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense dismissed but read into court record.
TYLER W. DILLON, 31, of 408 S. Main St., Apt. 13, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, one month jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
JONATHAN M. FRANK, 32, of 428 W. Delavan Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor battery, two years probation. Charge of felony strangulation and suffocation dismissed. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
RENITA M. NANCE, 27, of 524 S. Academy St., Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation.
JOSHUA O. ROEHL, 36, of 200 E. Highway 14, Janesville, felony possess firearm, three years prison and one year extended supervision.
MICHAEL J. STANG, 32, of 439 S. Parker Drive, Apt. Upper, Janesville, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping, two years probation. Charge of misdemeanor criminal damager to property dismissed but read into court record.
LISA M. STRAIGHT, 44, of 230 Madison St., Janesville, misdemeanor obstructing an officer, two counts misdemeanor retail theft and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping, four years probation. Charges of misdemeanor possession of cocaine/coca, misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia, two counts misdemeanor retail theft, misdemeanor theft of movable property and 14 counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
PAUL J. SUTTON, 39, of 1014 ½ Laurel Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor hit and run, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense and misdemeanor operating while revoked, two weeks jail with Huber and two years probation. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense, misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County
JOHN R. BARBER, 41, of 901 N. Pheasant Way, Elkhorn, misdemeanor operate firearm while intoxicated, 18 months probation. Charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
SHANNON A. ERDMAN, 45, of 942 W. Highland St. A, Whitewater, two counts misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, 19 months probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
MICHAEL S. RODRIGUEZ, 37, of 4 Coburn Lane, Whitewater, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, three months jail with Huber and one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.