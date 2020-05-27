Rock County courts
TROY A. GLADNEY SR., 47, of 821 Sue Lane, Clinton, felony false imprisonment, three years probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
AARON J. HOFFMASTER, 31, of 408 N. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fifth offense, 18 months prison and three years extended supervision. Charge of misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
DAMIEN C. JUDGE, 24, of 52 S. Main St., Apt. 3S, Janesville, felony strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor contact after domestic abuse arrest and misdemeanor criminal damage to property, two years probation. Charges of felony bail jumping, misdemeanor battery and two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
SHANNON M. NOWACZYK, 28, of 154 E. Madison Ave., Milton, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years probation. Charges of felony strangulation and suffocation and misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.
JOSHUA P. SHEAR, 34, of 2207 S. Osborne Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor financial transaction card-fraudulent use and misdemeanor battery, one year probation. Charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.