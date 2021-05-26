Rock County courts
MICHAEL S. BALES JR., 37, of 13911 W. Elaine Drive, Evansville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, six months jail with Huber and three years probation. Charge of misdemeanor obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.
ZACHARY A. DENNY, 26, of 15 N. High St. Apt. 1, Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation.
KOLTON R. DOWNING, 24, of 5102 S. County G, Janesville, felony injury by negligent use/weapon/explosive, two years probation. Charges of felony use handgun/armor-piercing bullet, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
MICHAEL J. HUEBNER, 29, of 304 ½ Albion St., Edgerton, three counts felony forgery-uttering and misdemeanor obstructing an officer, three years probation. Charges of three counts felony forgery-uttering and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
GROVER G. JENKINS, 81, of 100 N. franklin St. Apt. 217, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, three months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
JEFFERY A. KNUTSON SR., 56, of 1607 Green Forest Run Apt. 4, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated with minor passenger first offense, four months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content with minor passenger dismissed but read into court record.
LEON H. LISSNER, 44, of 222 ½ S. First St., Evansville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, one year jail with Huber and three years probation. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense dismissed but read into court record.
JARED G. MILLER, 20, of 193 Cedar Ave., Brodhead, misdemeanor resisting/failing to stop, one year probation.
KAYLA R. SCARBOROUGH, 25, of 2529 Riverview Drive, Janesville, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony financial transaction card fraud, five counts felony bail jumping, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense and two counts misdemeanor retail theft, two weeks jail and four years probation. Charges of four counts felony drive or operate vehicle without consent, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor theft of movable property, misdemeanor take/drive vehicle without consent-abandon vehicle, misdemeanor theft of movable property and misdemeanor operate with restricted controlled substance third offense dismissed but read into court record.
CHAD N. WEBB, 36, of 235 North Palm, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, three months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County courts
ANAHI C. ARREDONDO, 21, of 156 S. Moraine Apt. 104, Whitewater, felony manufacture/deliver LSD, two months jail with Huber and three years probation. Charges of two counts felony manufacture/deliver LSD and felony maintain drug trafficking place dismissed but read into court record.
RODRIGO BARAJAS, 46, of 507 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan, misdemeanor battery, two months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
JEFFERY A. BORRE, 47, of 10619 N. county Line Road, Lot #9, Whitewater, misdemeanor battery, 10 months jail with Huber and 18 months probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
JASON D. CARDINAL, 38, of 1154 W. Walworth Ave., Whitewater, felony possession of narcotic drugs and misdemeanor take/drive vehicle without consent/abandon, 18 months prison, two years extended supervision and six months jail. Charges of felony possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
FRANK P. EGGER, 52, of 140 Fox Lane, Walworth, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one moth jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.
NEIL P. HUSOM, 30, of N2325 Bloom Lane #12, Monroe, felony burglary of building or dwelling, two years prison and three years extended supervision. Charges of felony bail jumping, misdemeanor theft of movable property, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor entry into locked coin box dismissed but read into court record.
JOSEPH W. RAUWORTH, 23, of 2921 South St., East Troy, felony misappropriate ID info-harm reputation and felony capture an intimate representation, four months jail and four years probation. Charges of felony misappropriate ID info-harm reputation and felony capture an intimate representation dismissed but read into court record.
DOMINGO J. RODRIGUEZ, 20, of 740 E. Geneva St. 11, Delavan, felony possession of marijuana with intent, felony escape-criminal arrest, felony bail jumping, two years prison, two years extended supervision and four years probation. Charges of felony possession of marijuana, five counts felony bail jumping, misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor criminal trespass to dwelling dismissed but read into court record.
JEREMY T. RULLMAN, 23, of 300 East St., Lake Geneva, misdemeanor hit and run and misdemeanor operate firearm while intoxicated, one moth jail with Huber and one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
JEFFREY A. TERRELL, 43, of 109 Elm St., Delavan, felony possession of cocaine with intent, felony possession of designer drugs with intent, three counts felony bail jumping and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia, one year jail and five years probation.