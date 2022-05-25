Rock County
JASON A. BOWLING, 41, of 11 Mechanic St., Edgerton, felony second degree recklessly endangering safety and felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, 29 days jail with Huber and three years probation. Charges of felony operate with restricted controlled substance fourth offense, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order dismissed but read into court record.
CARLY M. MILLIS, 31, of 3532 Marvog Drive, Janesville, felony possess amphetamine, felony operating while intoxicated fifth offense, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense and two counts felony bail jumping, five years prison, five years extended supervision and one year jail. Charge of felony possess cocaine with intent, two counts felony bail jumping, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession drug paraphernalia and three counts misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
VERNON E. NOEL III, 34, of 7911 E. County N, Milton, felony sex offender-fail/provide information, 18 months prison and two years extended supervision. Charge of felony sex offender-fail/provide information dismissed but read into court record.
ALLEN J. SCHAFER, 30, of 413 Golden Lane, Milton, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense and misdemeanor operate firearm while intoxicated, six months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor carry concealed weapon dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County
JEVIN J. BURBACH, 19, of 611 W. Lauderdale Drive #526, Whitewater, charges of felony burglary of building or dwelling, two counts misdemeanor theft of movable property and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
GRANT R. HERING, 26, of 150 W. School St. #320, Sharon, misdemeanor carry concealed weapon, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.
ALEXANDER R. LIMONES, 28, of 138 W. Jefferson St., Darien, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense and misdemeanor bail jumping, five months jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense, three counts misdemeanor operating while revoked, three counts misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
PATRICIA L. PRICE, 41, of 504 Park Ave., Delavan, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, three month jail with Huber and one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.
HCARLES W. STEFFEN, 40, of 433 S. Autumn Drive #202, Delavan, charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and three counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
ZOEY STROBEL, 19, of 668 Partridge Parkway, Genoa City, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 15 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.