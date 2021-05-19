Rock County courts
ADAM L. GIESE, 37, of 2505 W. Avalon Road, Janesville, charges of five counts felony forgery-uttering, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor theft of movable property and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
ANTHONY J. HOFFMANN HERNANDEZ, 22, OF 5644 E. County J, Clinton, misdemeanor resisting/failing to stop, three months jail with Huber.
SHAWN M. HOMAN, 42, of 310 Clark St., Janesville, two counts misdemeanor possess/illegally obtained prescription, 18 months probation.
ADAM D. KELM, 40, of 2117 Rutledge Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 15 days jail.
TASHA M. SLAUGHTER, 29, of 905 Sweeney Road, Edgerton, felony fail/report to county jail, three months jail.
DREW J. WILLIAMS, 33, of 1904 S. Osborne Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, two weeks jail with Huber and two years probation. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.
JOHN E. WOLFE, 52, of 443 Pearl St. #4, Janesville, misdemeanor obstructing an officer, nine days jail. Charges of misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County courts
KADE E. ERDMAN-KENNELLY, 25, of 130 S. Prairie St. #7, Whitewater, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, three months jail with Huber and one year probation.
JORGE A. GONZALEZ, 30, of 8711 County X, Clinton, felony second degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, nine months jail with Huber and three years probation. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense, misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order dismissed but read into court record.
DEREK A. HENSEL, 31, of 3092 South St., East Troy, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, three months jail with Huber and one year probation.
SCOTT A. MAYNARD, 54, of 943 Waverly St., Lake Geneva, misdemeanor operate with restricted controlled substance, misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor bail jumping, six months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana dismissed but read into court record.
ASHLEY L. PINA, 33, of 514 S. Fourth St., Delavan, felony possession of narcotic drugs, misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two months jail with Huber and two years probation. Charges of two counts felony bail jumping, two counts misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
BECKY M. SCHROEDER, 45, of 317 Ray St., Delavan, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, two months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
CAROLINE E.A. STREULI, 21, of 543 Highland Ed, Williams Bay, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, two years probation.
DAVID L. TWAITE, 34, of W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva, charge of felony manufacture/deliver cocaine dismissed but read into court record.
NATHAN D. WEINGANDT, 27, of N3485 County H, Apt. #15, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor bail jumping, 20 days jail and one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
ADAM J. ZIRBA, 41, of 779 County A, Edgerton, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense and misdemeanor bail jumping, one month jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.