Rock County courts
JAMES C. FINN, 60, of 306 Marlboro Ave., Edgerton, felony operating while intoxicated fifth offense, two years prison and five years extended supervision. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fifth offense dismissed but read into court record.
BRIAN K. JARRETT, 62, of 12 ½ Academy St., Janesville, misdemeanor contact after domestic abuse arrest and misdemeanor bail jumping, 18 months probation. Charges of misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
JUAN M. RIVERA, 49, of 2220 Independence Road, Janesville, misdemeanor possession of cocaine/coca, 30 days jail. Charge of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
CHRISTOPHER R. WHITMARSH, 31, of 403 Front St., Apt. 3, Clinton, misdemeanor operate firearm while intoxicated, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor battery, two years probation. Charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County courts
HAILEY M. BELES, 21, of 215.5 N. Broad St., Elkhorn, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 90 days jail with Huber and two years probation. Charges of misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
ASHLEE A. BIGHAM, 27, of 1317 ½ Dodge St., Lake Geneva, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 30 days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense, misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
ANTHONY M. HATCHELL, 27, of N3310 County H, Lake Geneva, felony injury by intoxicated use of vehicle, two years prison and four years extended supervision. Charges of felony hit and run involving great bodily harm, felony second degree reckless injury and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
DUSTIN J. JENSEN, 42, of 188 N. Wright St., Orfordville, felony trafficking of a child, one year jail with Huber and 10 years probation. Charge of felony use computer to facilitate a child sex crime dismissed but read into court record.
GILBERTO MARTINEZ, 34, of 214 W. Westlawn Ave., Elkhorn, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 120 days jail.
ALLEN M. TIMONY, 22, of 204 Maple Ave., Clinton, felony attempt armed robbery and felony manufacture/deliver marijuana, three years prison, 30 months extended supervision, six months jail with Huber and four years probation. Charges of two counts felony manufacture/deliver marijuana and felony bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
LAWRENCE E. TURNER JR., 30, of N5653 State Road 89, Delavan, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 60 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.