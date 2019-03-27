Rock County courts

DAVID N. BUTLER-ERICKSON, 34, of 6909 County Road M Lot 29, Evansville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, five months jail with Huber. Charges of felony operating while intoxicated causing injury second offense or more, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

CODEY A. CHAMBERLAIN, 27, of 1723 Ontario Drive, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, three years prison and three years extended supervision. Charges of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.

DRAKE M. M. DYKEMAN, 37, of 200 Highway 14, c/o Rock County Jail, Janesville, felony vehicle operator flee/eluding an officer and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, one year jail. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense, misdemeanor retail theft over $500 and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

TAMMY L. GOEDE, 48, 23 Sinclair Upper, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, six months jail with Huber and three years’ probation. Charges of felony operate with restricted controlled substance fourth offense and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

SHANE P.V. HALBACH, 35, of 8121 W. Mill St., Orfordville, felony manufacture/deliver marijuana, three years’ probation. Charges of felony maintain drug trafficking place, felony possession of marijuana with intent and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

KEVIN A. KALATA, 55, of 6219 S. Highway 51 Lot 231, Janesville, two counts misdemeanor retail theft over $500, two years’ probation.

STANLEY M. KRUEGER, 45, of 1304 N. Randall Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, 18 months’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

JALYNN T. LIENDO, 19, of 2023 N. Huron Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor bail-jumping and misdemeanor battery, 18 months’ probation. Charge of two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

AIYANNA D. RIVERA, 21, of 812 W. Holmes St,. Janesville, misdemeanor intentionally subject an individual at risk to abuse, one year probation.

RYAN M. SAUNDERS, 28, of 2920 Carrousel Lane, Janesville, felony disorderly conduct/domestic abuse repeaters, two years’ probation.

JUSTIN C. WESLEY, 38, of 8418 W. Front St., Orfordville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation. Charges of felony aggravated battery and misdemeanor theft of movable property over $2,500 dismissed but read into court record.

CLAYTON L. WHITE, 25, of 2317 Center Ave. Apt. A, Janesville, felony retail theft intentionally take over $500, felony retail theft remove anti-theft device, felony possession of cocaine with intent, felony possession of marijuana with intent, felony possession of narcotics with intent, felony threat to law enforcement officer, two counts felony bail-jumping, misdemeanor attempted theft of movable property over $2,500, misdemeanor theft of moveable property over $2,500 and misdemeanor resisting an officer, four years prison, five years extended supervision and nine months jail. Charges of felony possession of amphetamine with intent, two counts felony possession of cocaine, felony maintain drug trafficking place, 11 counts felony bail-jumping, four counts misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two counts misdemeanor neglecting a child, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and three counts misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

DARREN L. WINGER, 53, of 416 Elm St., Milton, felony theft in business setting over $10,000 and misdemeanor theft of movable property over $2,500, 90 days jail with Huber and five years’ probation.

Walworth County courts

STEPHANIE L. AKRIGHT, 30, of 319 ½ S. Terrace St., Delavan, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 30 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.

MICHAEL L. EWING, 27, of 531 W. Scott St., Whitewater, misdemeanor operating while revoked, 20 days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating while revoked and two counts misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order dismissed but read into court record.

JEDIDIAH T. GRAY, 28, of N6513 Anderson Drive, Elkhorn, misdemeanor operating while revoked, five days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order dismissed but read into court record.

JORDAN R. LOCKHART, 28, of N6063 Spruce Drive, Elkhorn, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 60 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.

GABRIEL S. MACKENZIE, 44, of W5904 Bluff Road, Whitewater, felony possession of marijuana second offense or more, one week jail. Charge of felony bail-jumping, misdemeanor possession of controlled substance and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

CODY M. MURPHY, 20, of 1119 Maclean Road, Elkhorn, felony misappropriate ID info obtain money, 90 days jail with Huber and three years’ probation. Charge of felony forgery dismissed but read into court record.

DANIEL K. OHLRICH, 29, of 135 E. Main St. Room 222, Lake Geneva, felony misappropriate ID info obtain money, 60 days jail with Huber and three years’ probation. Charges of two counts felony misappropriate ID info obtain money and misdemeanor theft of movable property over $2,500 dismissed but read into court record.

NICOLAZ I. PUENTES, 19, of 1207 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan, felony manufacture/deliver marijuana, two years’ probation. Charge of two counts felony manufacture/deliver marijuana dismissed but read into court record.

JEAN A. RICHARDSON, 63, of 29 S. Wisconsin St. Room 8, Elkhorn, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 90 days jail with Huber and one year probation. Charge of two counts misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

KATHERINE L. WILEAR, 27, of 2409 N. Shore Drive, Delavan, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, misdemeanor theft of movable property over $2,500 and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, nine months jail without Huber and nine months jail with Huber. Charge of felony burglary into building or dwelling dismissed but read into court record.